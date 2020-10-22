CONCORD — Players, coaches, staff and parents would be encouraged, but not required, to be tested for COVID-19 before ice hockey resumes in New Hampshire, under proposed reopening rules that Gov. Chris Sununu still must approve.
Sununu, who ultimately will decide under what conditions hockey returns, called testing a “vital” part of ending COVID-19 outbreaks in amateur programs.
“The whole point is to hopefully hit the reset button so the players, coaches, the parents ... they are coming back knowing they don’t have the virus,” Sununu said.
“My goodness, testing is such a vital, important part of the problem.”
Sununu said he will make his decision in the next few days, perhaps as soon as Friday.
The governor’s comments came less than an hour after his Economic Reopening Task Force stripped from its recommendation a testing requirement proposed by the Division of Public Health Services.
The heads of youth hockey programs, rink operators, parents and other supporters offered more than three hours of comments, many of them attacking the testing requirement.
A pediatrician with two children in youth hockey programs told the group a test requirement would only give the state a “false sense of security,” because anyone could later test positive for the virus.
“I don’t understand the point of a baseline test. It is a single point in time,” she said. “It doesn’t help us start back hockey on October 30.”
DPHS Deputy Director Patricia Tilley said a testing requirement was useful in the reopening of youth camps last summer.
“We understand it is a challenge but we believe it is important to have this baseline testing,” Tilley said.
On Oct. 14, in response to six COVID-19 outbreaks among hockey teams that spread to two dozen public schools, Sununu ordered a two-week shutdown of all indoor ice rinks.
Amateur youth, high school and college rinks should be able to reopen Oct. 29, Sununu said.
158 cases from hockey
Over the past two months, the state has identified 158 cases of players and staff contracting COVID-19, including 117 linked directly to eight different outbreaks among youth hockey programs and another 41 cases related to participants, according to Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist.
The cases have occurred at 23 different youth hockey clubs and sports teams, Chan said.
D.J. Bettencourt, Sununu’s policy director, said outbreaks started in hockey academies and expanded to many other programs in recent weeks, prompting Sununu to impose the hiatus.
College and boarding school hockey programs would be exempt from the proposed restrictions because they already operate under tougher restrictions, Bettencourt said.
Peter Ferreiro of Icenter, a Salem ice rink, said Thursday youth hockey programs have been responsible for very few virus cases.
“It is not going to be pretty for the kids in New Hampshire. You are only hurting the kids,” Ferreiro said of a test requirement.
Most of the outbreaks were from those running academies that did not obey the original reopening rules the state adopted for youth sports last summer, he said.
“The guidelines are not the problem,” Ferreiro said. “It is the compliance with the guidelines. Some people could not comply with the easy stuff. It’s nice to have speed limits, but if they are not enforced, they do no good.”
Out-of-state tests rejected
Steve Bellemore, president of the Manchester Flames, a youth hockey group, said many cases came from players or officials linked to out-of-state teams.
“What has this organization done to think about restricting this only to New Hampshire hockey, not to allow out-of-state hockey around us for a period of time?” Bellemore asked rhetorically. “I think that is something that has to be seriously considered by this group.”
Jeremy Vega, with the Junior Monarchs program in Manchester, objected to requiring New Hampshire rinks to ensure that players and staff from out-of-state teams had been tested.
“This becomes a very difficult thing,” Vega said. “It’s hard to ask a rink operator or a program director to manage programs from outside the state. They are going to lose games. It almost becomes unproductive in a way.”
The task force removed that requirement from the plan it presented to Sununu.
In adopting recommendations, the task force rejected a related DPHS proposal to limit attendance inside the rink to no more than “one parent or guardian.”
State Sen. Shannon Chandley, R-Amherst, said hockey games are not overcrowded.
“The nature of these youth hockey games is they don’t generally bring in a huge crowd,” Chandley said.
“I think that can be eliminated without any detriment to the guidance.”
The proposed rules also will keep closed restaurants or bars inside ice rinks, but the sale of drinks and snacks from vending machines will be allowed.