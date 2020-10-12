PLYMOUTH – New Hampshire has seen the “early warning signs” of a surge in COVID-19 cases, and residents should model the behavior of the state's college students, who have kept the virus in check on campus, says the national response coordinator of the pandemic.
Dr. Deborah Birx said Monday the Granite State could end up replicating the rise of virus cases during the past month seen in rural areas of Montana, the Dakotas, Wyoming and Wisconsin.
“It is an example of people letting down their guard and getting comfortable,” said Birx, the U.S. coronavirus response coordinator.
New Hampshire became the 37th state and PSU the 27th college or university campus Dr. Birx has visited since she took her COVID-19 awareness campaign on the road last June.
The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up in recent weeks in part because the amount of testing has doubled or tripled as colleges and public schools have reopened.
New Hampshire's rate of who have tested positively for the virus has remained low at just below or above 1 percent statewide.
The level of virus in the state's northern counties has been much lower than in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties along the Massachusetts border that at one point last summer was an epicenter for COVID-19.
But Birx said an increase in that positivity rate of even "0.1 percent" can expose increased community transmission of the disease that can quickly multiply as those without symptoms get together in greater numbers indoors.
“These are the early warning signs. Even in places like New Hampshire, you can see dramatic, escalating spread because of silent transmission,” Birx said.
Over the holiday weekend and while traveling by car from the University of Vermont, Birx said she came across many attending parties or weddings who were not wearing masks, and she drove by jammed parking lots of leaf-peeping tourists who weren't meeting outdoors.
“Even though you are a Live Free or Die state, we have seen that attitude across America. This is really a call to action for every American. If you are moving indoors, don’t bring others with you, and if you do, make sure you are distancing one another,” Birx said.
Low cases of COVID at PSU
Her older brother, Donald, is president of PSU, and the pair toured the college’s testing center housed in the ALLWell North complex.
“Over the past eight months, not only has Deb been a trusted resource for the nation, but she’s been a sounding board for me, PSU and the entire university system as we planned for the reopening of campus and the continuation of in-person classes throughout the semester,” President Birx said. “She has given us advice and shared perspectives that have given us the confidence to move forward."
Since reopening the campus to students Aug. 24, PSU has had 18 cases of the virus, and only one was active on Monday.
Dr. Birx and her brother toured the Draper and Maynard Makerspace, PSU’s state-of-the-art facility that produces personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders, and visited with members of the Marketing Association of Plymouth State (MAPS), a student organization that produced and distributed more than 2,000 free masks to the college community.
Kate Caron, PSU director of environmental health and safety, said the school is averaging about 3,400 to 3,600 tests a week for all students and staff.
Next week, the college will have its own testing lab that can analyze 300 tests a week and allow it to do follow-up surveillance testing, she said.
Birx praised the testing regimen for the state's public higher education system that has become a national model. Later Monday she visited the University of New Hampshire's Durham's campus where its testing hub is housed.
“Plymouth State University has shown you can bring students back onto campus and stay relatively COVID-19 free if students and staff practice safe behavior,” Birx said.
“We all have to act in as much more responsible way. You have learned from here. Help us carry that message into communities and in everyday walk of life.”
A member of PSU’s student senate who only gave his first name praised Dr. Birx as a “voice of reason” in the Trump administration. But he warned there have been risky gatherings at the college.
“I know for a fact there are very large gatherings going on campus, 50 to 75 to 100 people-plus in basements,” he told Birx referring to them as “speak-easy parties.”
“Is it just pure luck the cases have been so low?
Dr. Birx said there may have been no outbreak from such events because the presence of the virus is so low in town.
This could easily lead to an outbreak if students engage with the public at large and bring the virus back onto campus, she said.
“So turn people in anonymously so the staff can work to decrease that behavior,” Birx said. “The problem is the next case. It won’t be one or two. It will be 25 or 50, and then you are guaranteeing 300 people.”