MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Tuesday that Russian scientists achieved a breakthrough in the global vaccine race, announcing that the country has become the first to approve an experimental COVID-19 vaccine and that his own daughter has already taken a dose.
Officials have pledged to administer the possible vaccine to millions of people this summer and fall -- including tens of thousands of teachers and front-line health-care workers in the coming weeks before even finishing clinical trials - with the formula developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow.
But Russia's hard charge toward a potential vaccine has raised alarm among global health experts that the country is jumping dangerously ahead of critical, large-scale testing that is essential to determine whether a possible covid-19 protection is safe and effective. Few details of the Gamaleya research have been made public or underwent peer review.
Russia's Health Ministry did not respond to requests for comment, and the Gamaleya Institute referred an interview request to the ministry.
Konstantin Chumakov, a member of the Global Virus Network, an international coalition working on viral threats, said "it is scientifically impossible to prove efficacy" without widespread trials, known as Phase 3.
"Using it in general population before the results of Phase 3 trials are fully studied is a gamble," he said. "A Russian roulette, if you will."
The vaccine is named Sputnik V, a reference to the first orbital satellite, which was launched by the Soviet Union in 1957 and set off the global space race. The name also evoked how Putin's government has seen the vaccine race as a point of national pride and competition on a global scale, with labs in the United States, Europe, China and elsewhere are also in the hunt for a potential vaccine.
"Of course, what counts most is for us to be able to ensure the unconditional safety of the use of this vaccine and its efficiency in the future. I hope that this will be accomplished," Putin said at a meeting with government members Tuesday, adding that one of his two daughters had received the potential Gamaleya vaccine. He didn't identify which daughter.
The aggressive strategy from a country eager to declare a victory amid one of the worst outbreaks in the world has been criticized by outside scientists who worry that shots could be harmful or give people a false sense of security about their immunity. China has already authorized one vaccine for use in its military, ahead of definitive data that it is safe and effective.
"This is changing the rules. This is cutting corners," said J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "It's a major development, and it starts with Putin. He needs a win.
"It's hearkening [back to] the Sputnik moment," he added. "It's harking back to the glory days of Russian science, it's putting the Russian propaganda machine into full gear. I think this could backfire."