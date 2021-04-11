A recent spike in COVID-19 cases at Sanborn Regional High School has prompted a warning from school leaders, who are pleading with students to continue following mask-wearing and social distancing protocols outside of school.
Superintendent Thomas Ambrose said the high school has been seeing a “more than typical” number of infections lately.
As of Wednesday, the school reported 10 active cases — many of which had occurred in recent days.
Ambrose blamed the increase on people failing to follow safety guidelines outside of school.
“I just want to be clear with everyone that we are not out of the woods yet. We’re still in a pandemic and if people are congregating outside of school without masks, not following social distancing, having parties and get-togethers, you’re playing with fire and one of the parts of our community that will get burned in that fire is having school be open,” he told the school board at a meeting Wednesday.
Ambrose said the school was “dangerously close” to having to quarantine many people because of infections that appear to be occurring outside of school.
The high school, which serves Fremont, Kingston and Newton, has had in-person classes since October with some students choosing to stay at home and continue learning remotely.
However, the school administration recently announced that remote students would return to school for the remainder of the school year beginning May 3.
“We are not seeing transmission in the schools at all. We are clear through contact tracing that this is happening because people are getting together outside of school and not following the protocols, and the two biggest culprits are having fires in your backyard and sitting around your fire without a mask on and going into restaurants and not following the rules at restaurants,” he said.
“I’ll do whatever I can to keep these schools open, but if the community doesn’t rally and do these things as a united front and follow these protocols our work is doomed,” he said.
Ambrose insisted that he wants to keep the school fully open, but “if people are bringing Covid into the school because they’re not doing the right thing on the outside of school we’re fighting a losing battle.”
High school principal Brian Stack echoed a similar message in an email sent to the school community this week.
“From the best we can tell, many of these cases that we have been notified on are not related, and we do not see strong evidence to support school transmission of COVID during the school day. I am asking that parents do their part to help us slow the spread of COVID right now at home because we are seeing evidence that transmission is occurring outside of the school. The fact is, as much as we would like to say things are getting better, right now the data says otherwise,” he wrote.