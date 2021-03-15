Teachers and administrators in School Administrative Unit 16 began receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday through a partnership with the Exeter Fire Department.
The vaccinations will continue at each school in the SAU until March 20.
The second doses will be given between April 12 and 17.
The SAU serves the communities of Brentwood, East Kingston, Exeter, Kensington, Newfields and Stratham.
Rusty Lyster, the SAU’s director of facilities, was the first to get the shot.
The vaccinations, which are not mandatory, began at the Seacoast School of Technology in Exeter and Newfields Elementary School.
“We are so pleased to be able to further protect our staff and community with the introduction of the vaccine as an added layer of protection against the pandemic. We have been taking preventative measures against COVID-19 since last school year and adjusting our usual in-person learning to help keep our staff, students and families safe. We are so thankful for the Exeter Fire Department's efforts in helping us expedite this process,” Superintendent David Ryan said in a press release.
The SAU Joint Board will meet Tuesday to hear an update on returning all students to daily in-person learning at all schools.