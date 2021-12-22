CONCORD — Residents who have yet to receive a free at-home COVID-19 test from the state can apply for one starting Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced.
This latest installment of New Hampshire’s “Say Yes to the Test” program will enable 180,000 more families to get rapid antigen tests. The first state-sponsored giveaway of nearly 1 million tests ran out after a single day earlier this month.
“We are doing more flexing of free testing than any other state in the nation,” Sununu said at his weekly briefing on COVID-19.
Those seeking up to 750,000 available tests can apply for a kit by clicking on the free test icon at the state’s COVID-19 response website.
Starting Jan. 3, Sununu said residents can sign up for an appointment in the second “Booster Blitz” at 14 locations across the state. This initiative should deliver up to another 13,000 shots.
In a related development, the Executive Council approved Sununu’s strategy to spend $55 million in federal money to provide for more testing, vaccination and staffing dealing with the winter surge of the virus.
Initially, the council voted, 3-1, against giving a $7.2 million contract to ConvenientMD of Portsmouth to set up six new fixed sites to provide vaccine and booster shots without appointments on a first-come, first-served basis.
Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, said it was unfair to give the provider a no-bid, sole source contract when other vendors also could do the work.
“We are getting away from where this state is known for, which is fair bidding,” Gatsas said.
Councilors confirmed that supporters of two other companies also providing COVID-19 testing or vaccine deliveries in the state, On-Site Medical Services of Charlestown and ClearChoice MD of New London, had complained about this work going exclusively to the other vendor.
Sununu said the state can’t afford to wait the three months it would take to bid this contract.
He noted the two other companies also received multi-million contracts to deliver COVID-19 response services on the same council agenda Wednesday.
After the no vote, Gatsas suggested Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette return with a new contract that would split the new sites among the three vendors.
Sununu strongly objected to that idea.
“That’s not fair and that’s maligning the system. You can’t pick contractors; it is against the law. You are there to approve the contacts, but not to say what you are doing,” Sununu said.
Gatsas then agreed to reconsider the vote. and the council unanimously approved it.
“COVID has to end. I will tell you that the sole-source contracting has to end,” Gatsas said.
There was no council dissent over Sununu’s plan to distribute $40 million in unspent federal CARES Act grant money for 14 different programs in this final week of 2021.
The CARES Act was the first pandemic relief package Congress passed in the spring of 2020. New Hampshire’s grant was more than $1 billion.
Sununu said he only recently learned the Biden administration approved letting states spend CARES Act money through the end of September 2022 as long as states approved contracts for that work by this Dec. 31.
The previous guidance had been that all CARES Act money had to be spent by Dec. 31 or returned to the federal treasury.
Taylor Caswell, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery, said he spent the past week quickly assessing ways the state could commit these dollars to do the most good.
Among the contracts approved were $10 million in aid to hospitals; $6 million to reimburse overtime and other costs for local first responders; $627,000 to pay for the Legislature to livestream public hearings and hold legislative sessions outside the State House; $1 million for substance abuse services under the Doorways Program; and $1.8 million to build additional space at homeless shelters across the state.
Caswell said the money couldn’t help many nonprofit groups because their boards of directors would have to meet over the holidays to approve those contracts.
Two charities benefiting from this late action were the Lions Clubs, which received $400,000 for their Camp Pride NH to build an outdoor activity pavilion for developmentally disabled children, and the Aine Foundation Center for Grieving Children and Families, which received $500,000. The foundation provides gives services to children who have lost a loved one during the pandemic.
Nearly half the $40 million was spent by substituting CARES ACT spending for contracts that had already been approved under the federal American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress in the spring.
Sununu and the Legislature took action earlier to ensure that any unspent money would not have to go back to Washington.
Until Wednesday’s vote, all that unspent money would have gone to build up the surplus of the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund, which pays for jobless benefits.
Sununu said New Hampshire’s fund is one of the healthiest in the nation. Unlike most states, New Hampshire, at the height of the economic damage from pandemic, did not have to borrow from the federal government to make its unemployment payments.