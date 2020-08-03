CONCORD — The reopening of public schools and more private businesses in coming weeks will further stress the supply of personal protective equipment to protect against the spread of COVID-19, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH. said Monday.
Hospital and community health center leaders said they share this concern along with the increasing time that it’s taking to get the results of novel coronavirus tests being done by private labs.
During a remote discussion, Hassan said school and business administrators lack the access to ready suppliers and makers of PPE that larger hospitals have.
“They don’t necessarily have purchasing alliances and suppliers already in line; that’s a critical issue,” Hassan said.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Supply Chain Vice President Curtis Lancaster said his own agency and partners took advantage of the low incidence of COVID-19 in New Hampshire to stockpile PPE.
“We have been able to meet the current demand,” Lancaster said.
“It is the increase we would need up and beyond; that is where the challenge presents itself.”
Hassan urged the Trump administration to invoke the Defense Production Act and sign long-term contracts with PPE makers so they can meet the demand for another surge of the virus this fall.
“We also need to make sure we are strengthening our U.S. supply chain,” Hassan said.
“We know it is important we have control over where and how much is being manufactured.”
Last week, Hassan signed onto a bipartisan bill to identify vulnerabilities in the supply chain and create a National Manufacturing Guard of volunteer, private sector experts who could train to help deal with future emergencies.
Kathy Bizarro-Thunberg, executive vice president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, related one nursing supervisor who said that hospital would have run out of PPE if the Sununu administration hadn’t helped get access to the government stockpile.
“That’s super important to keep an eye on as we move forward,” she said.
Ken Gordon, CEO at Coos County Family Health Services, said his group’s dental health clinic went through two and three times its normal use of PPE.
And his Lancaster agency also has to guard against a shortfall in other medical supplies made with the same material.
As the making of masks exploded, Lancaster said this source of polypropylene, commonly known as SMS, was also a key component of more than 40 other medical products, including diapers and gowns.
“We are keeping our heads on a swivel to see what those products might have in supply. We are focused right now on PPE, but where is the next shortage going to come from,” he said.
Hassan said the next COVID-19 relief bill must have enough new spending to expand testing capacity and tracing of infections that could increase this fall.