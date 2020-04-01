Some schools in New Hampshire are considering skipping April vacation and continuing their remote learning during the last week of the month.
In Nashua, educators have decided to utilize a survey to gain feedback from teachers and parents on whether the idea — for this year only — should be considered. In Merrimack, the school board was poised to possibly vote on the matter on Wednesday.
“We will do what the community wants,” Superintendent Mark McLaughlin of the Merrimack School District said on Tuesday.
Gov. Chris Sununu said it is up to the individual districts how they want to handle the issue.
“Our school districts have done an outstanding job with remote learning, and every district has the flexibility to determine how they want to approach April Vacation," he said in a statement. "Some districts that may have needed some extra time to get remote learning up and running may choose to work right through it in an effort to get back up to speed and catch up, while other districts may choose to take a few days off. We are letting each school district determine how they want to approach it.”
In Manchester, school district communications director Andrew Toland sent an email to parents last week saying that April vacation will continue as planned for Queen City schools.
“There are no plans to cancel April vacation,” wrote Toland in his email to parents. “We will continue remote learning until that time.”
In Litchfield, Superintendent of Schools Michael Jette has sent a survey to parents and school district staff asking how local educators are doing with remote instruction and learning. The survey also includes a question related to April vacation, asking whether to continue on with school vacation week as planned or continue on with remote learning that week.
A survey has already been distributed to Merrimack parents and staff members seeking input on whether they would prefer keeping April break, which runs from April 27 to May 1, or eliminating April break in exchange for a longer summer vacation; with schools closed in New Hampshire because of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote learning is set to take place at least until May 4.
“The issue this year, obviously, is that even if families had travel plans in April, they are not able to do them. But, maybe by June, those families will have that opportunity,” said McLaughlin. If school officials decide to forego April break and continue remote learning, McLaughlin said Merrimack students could be released for summer vacation one week earlier in June.
However, he stressed the importance of receiving community feedback before making the decision.
Survey participation closed at noon on Wednesday, and the results were to be reviewed by the school board during a virtual meeting Wednesday evening, according to McLaughlin, who stressed the issue is only being considered this year because of the unusual circumstances.
“Obviously we have to be very mindful and respectful of (teacher) contracts as well,” he said, adding administrators have already spoken with the union leadership prior to distributing the survey.
McLaughlin said it was too premature to share his opinion on the matter, as he did not want to influence any community input.
In Nashua, the Board of Education voted this week to also seek feedback from teachers and parents on whether April vacation should stay or go.
“I have some people that are wanting to have the break, as they need some downtime, and I have some people who feel they should forego the break in hopes of keeping the momentum going and being out earlier in June,” said Adam Marcoux, president of the Nashua Teachers’ Union.
He admits that there is some divide among teachers over the topic, but is pleased the school board is asking for the opinions of teachers and the community before making a decision.
“My teachers take on every challenge that they are given, and they put in 110 percent,” said Marcoux, referring to the new remote learning structure. “It is overwhelming for everyone. They are being asked to do something they are not accustomed to.”
Still, he said the teachers are successfully overcoming the challenges as they continue to teach their students from their homes and, in many cases, take care of their own children and assist them with their education.
“These are new dynamics that everyone is trying to figure out,” added Marcoux.
Jessica Brown, member of the Nashua Board of Education, said she would likely support canceling April break.
“It is important to keep continuity in the lives of families, especially during this time,” said Brown, who acknowledged that the school board is split on this matter.
As teachers continue to learn new methods to modernize curriculum with different technology, students are also learning a new rhythm to their school day, which is helping them feel connected to the outside world.
Keeping that lifeline in place during the last week of April will also help keep the students engaged, according to Brown.
In Bedford, Superintendent Mike Fournier said teachers are in the process of being asked about their thoughts on April break.
If teachers are interested, those inquiries will be expanded to include parents, he said.
“As of today, the official position of the Bedford School District is that April break is scheduled as planned,” Fournier said on Tuesday.
New Hampshire Union Leader staff reporter Paul Feely contributed to this report.