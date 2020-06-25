An employee of the Merrimack School District who recently volunteered at the high school graduation ceremony has tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
Superintendent Mark McLaughlin said the employee did not have any direct contact with students or their parents but did come into contact with four other high school staff members who volunteered at the outdoor graduation event on June 13.
“This development reinforces the reason for the school district’s decision to require masks, social distancing and all the other precautions put in place throughout the graduation ceremony for all attendees,” McLaughlin said in a statement. “As we contemplate our participation in the phases of reopening of our state, and our schools in the fall, this is a timely reminder that the virus remains active in our state and even within our community and that precautions must continue to be taken, and taken seriously, to limit contagion.”
He said the four employees who came into contact with the COVID-positive staff member are aware of the situation.
McLaughlin spoke with a representative from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services this week and said he was assured that, based on their contact tracing procedures, those individuals who had personal or professional contact with the infected employee have been notified in accordance with state procedures, the statement said.
Merrimack’s graduation ceremony was about a seven-hour event, with seniors graduating in groups of 10 and arriving at staggered times to promote social distancing.
In a recent message to local families, McLaughlin said that instead of complaining about things that could not be changed, students and families chose to embrace graduation day and focus on their achievements.
“Our seniors and their families exemplified the very best of this community at their graduation ceremonies, recognizing that this year’s ceremonies would have to be different. All commencement attendees exhibited grace, patience, understanding, gratitude and pleasure at the opportunity to celebrate something very special, even in the midst of the most challenging circumstances,” he wrote. “ … much as we would all wish for a return to the old normal, we must prepare ourselves for a return to a different normal in order to accommodate all that has changed as a result of COVID-19.”
In early May, a nighttime custodian in the Merrimack School District tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, the district’s food service program was temporarily suspended.
At the time, school officials said it was not possible to be certain the custodian did not transmit the disease to others, including food service workers.