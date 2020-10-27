School mask mandate forces Newmarket soccer teams out of tournament

Players on Newmarket High School’s boys and girls varsity soccer teams were forced to forfeit their tournament games this week because the opposing teams wouldn’t wear masks, which are required of Newmarket student athletes and anyone they compete against.
The decision was a difficult one for the many seniors who were looking forward to their final tournament.
“As far as the tournament is concerned, we’re completely out, which is really unfortunate considering that we were trying to take the safety precautions that other schools aren’t willing to,” said senior Haydn Russell, 17, a captain on the boys varsity team.
Russell hoped Newmarket’s administration would change its policy to allow his team to play in Monday’s game against Portsmouth Christian Academy in the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 soccer tournament.
He wrote a letter to Superintendent Susan Givens saying the team would be willing to quarantine for up to two weeks after the game as a precaution. A meeting was held Sunday between athletes, parents, Givens and other school officials, but the school didn’t budge on its mask mandate for all players.
“Obviously all of the players were very disappointed and upset about it. We understand the safety concerns, but we didn’t feel that in our discussions (the superintendent) was lenient or willing to make any sort of constructive conversation,” Russell said.
Jeff Collins, executive director of the NHIAA, said he wasn’t sure how many school districts in New Hampshire require masks for playing school sports.
While he understood Newmarket’s disappointment, Collins recalled how earlier in the season schools weren’t even sure they would be able to offer fall sports because of pandemic concerns.
“The whole goal from the beginning of the season was to bring about a regular season and to get the kids out there competing. Schools did what they needed to do to get out and compete,” he said.
Senior Abby Henry, 18, is a captain on the Newmarket girls varsity team, which hoped to get another shot at the championship; the team has played in the championship game for the last three years and lost.
“To have that taken away is really disappointing and heartbreaking,” she said, adding that she understands the administration’s safety concerns, but feels the players have been penalized because they were following the school’s rule and trying to be safe.
Henry’s team had to forfeit Tuesday’s tournament game against Epping High School because its players don’t wear masks, although Epping did agree to wear masks when they played an away game in Newmarket during the regular season.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Givens defended the administration’s decision to require masks during games for both Newmarket players and those on opposing teams.
“Given that our opponents’ protocols do not require face coverings while playing sports and that social distancing is not possible when playing soccer, we will not participate in the upcoming tournament. We are disheartened that our pandemic safety protocols will result in us being unable to play in the tournament, but we feel comfortable that this is the right choice for our entire school community at this time,” she said.
Givens said Newmarket is fortunate to have been able to open school with on-campus learning this year and offer some athletic and co-curricular opportunities for students.
"There is great value to having students learn on campus with their teachers, and we are taking all measures necessary to continue doing so,” she said.
Givens said she recognizes that the state and NHIAA statewide guidelines allow, but don’t mandate, face coverings when playing sports because circumstances vary from county to county and community to community.
“Rockingham County has been one of the more active COVID-19 positive counties in the state, though Newmarket was not impacted as greatly until mid-September. Since then, the number of cumulative cases of COVID 19 have nearly tripled in Newmarket with seven active cases in town and over 40 members of our school community in quarantine right now. Given the rise in cases in our area, the impact wearing face coverings and social distancing at public gatherings has on reducing transmission of the virus, and the impacts COVID positive cases and related quarantines have on the other stakeholders in our learning community, we remain committed to following our agreed upon protocols for playing sports,” Givens said.
Epping Superintendent William Furbush said Epping followed Newmarket’s rules when they played there, but since Tuesday’s game was to be held in Epping, the district enforced its approved plan, which, like many districts, doesn’t require masks when playing sports.
“They have made a choice not to play and I respect that choice as they too must follow their approved plans,” he said.
Furbush said there were several players and families who feel wearing masks during play causes “respiratory challenges” and they weren’t willing to play if Epping changed its own rules.
“If I were even able to go against the school-approved plan, which would require a school board meeting and approval that time did not permit for, we would not have enough players to even play. So it would possibly be Epping forfeiting if we agreed to the rule changes,” he said.
Newmarket senior Ben Ernest, 17, said the players kept their spirits up this season and were hopeful they’d be able to compete in the tournament.
“This year at the beginning it was a little difficult, but everybody really seemed to come together as a soccer team to do the best we could in these uncertain times,” he said.
Teammate Jack Noon, also a 17-year-old senior, said there were some complaints about wearing masks at the beginning of the season, but the team realized it was the only way they could play and agreed to the policy.
“I haven’t heard anybody complaining about it since. We just accepted it and moved on because it let us play,” he said.
Noon said he realizes that it’s too late for the soccer season, but he hopes a different solution can be found “so we don’t find ourselves in the same situation for winter and spring sports.”