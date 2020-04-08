School boards in both Dover and Raymond voted this week to end the school year for students on June 5.
Teachers in both communities have been educating students through remote learning since mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is our hope in starting the summer recess earlier, it will provide a longer summer to recharge and recover from the current demands placed on all families,” said Dover Supt. of Schools William Harbron in a letter to parents. “It is important that you continue to maintain social connections. Social media can be used to accomplish this in a positive way. If you require additional help to support a healthy mindset during the COVID-19 pandemic, please check out community resources that can assist you or email your child’s guidance counselor to obtain resources.”
“We are grateful for the continued support and cooperation from the Raymond School District community during this unprecedented time,” said Raymond Supt. of Schools Tina McCoy in a statement. “Both students and their families have taken the transition to online learning in stride, and teachers and staff have done a great job supporting students during this time of remote learning.”
Gov. Chris Sununu has ordered public schools be closed and students be taught remotely at least until May 4. The governor has said recently any decision to extend the school closure order beyond that date will likely be made later this month.
On Wednesday, Department of Education spokesman Grant Bosse said school year calendars are controlled by local districts.
“We’ve been talking to superintendents for a couple of weeks, and we’ve told them their calendars — as always — are up to them,” said Bosse. “Some superintendents and school boards wanted to work through vacation and end early, and some wanted to keep vacation and end the school year on the scheduled date. It’s always been a local decision.”
In Dover, the spring recess currently scheduled for Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1 will be modified to run from Friday, April 24 through Monday, April 27. A teacher workshop day scheduled for May 22 will now be an instructional day, with the final day of school for students scheduled for Friday, June 5.
In Raymond, April spring vacation is canceled completely, with the week of April 27 to May 1 now designated as remote learning days.
“This decision came after many extensive discussions with staff and faculty, all of whom ultimately agreed that this would help keep students engaged with their learning and thus, be better prepared for the eventual return to school,” said McCoy in a statement.
The last day of school for preschool and kindergarten students in Raymond is now Friday, May 29, with the last day for all other students in the district pegged at Friday, June 5.
The New Hampshire Department of Education announced this week it has secured a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow schools to provide meals to students through April vacation, whether students are working on classwork or taking the week off. Under normal circumstances, USDA would not reimburse school districts for meals served over a vacation week. Late last week, New Hampshire and other New England states received verbal approval from USDA officials to continue school nutrition programs over April vacation.