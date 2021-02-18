CONCORD – As of March 8, all public schools must be open at least two days a week for in-person instruction, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday.
About 5% of the state's school districts are teaching only remotely because of COVID-19, though there is growing evidence that students who can return to the classroom are less likely to feel isolated and experience depression or increased anxiety, Sununu said.
“It has to be at least a couple days a week to get some eyes on these kids. This will really benefit the children in so many ways,” Sununu said at his weekly briefing on the pandemic. “Schools have to be open for kids.”
Last summer, Sununu offered school districts detailed suggestions from public health professionals about how to safely operate, but he left it to local school boards to decide whether teaching would be done in the class, online or in some combination.
The directive is contained in an executive order being issued Friday, Sununu said.
This is the governor's first hard-and-fast mandate on school operations since COVID-19 hit the state last March.
“We are going back to the way it was (before the pandemic) and using the same tools in the toolbox to make the right decisions,” Sununu said. “There are states across the country that have said all schools must be reopened. We surely aren’t the first.”
The move gives school administrators about a week to prepare to bring students back. Nearly all public schools are on winter vacation next week.
According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard for schools, only a small number are identified as being all-remote, including Rindge Memorial School, Chesterfield Central School, East Rochester School and for half of Barnstead Elementary students.
Nashua was all-remote in grades 2-12 for the entire school year until this week, when the district moved to hybrid after the number of positive cases for COVID-19 in the city fell below a standard the Nashua Board of Education had set.
Concord schools were remote through an extended winter break period until recently.
Manchester schools returned to hybrid learning in the first week of February. Students in pre-K and grade 1 had started the year in-person, while others were remote. Some students switched to hybrid in October, but the entire district went remote from Thanksgiving through January.
Nearly two-thirds hybrid
Sununu said about 65% of districts use a hybrid model, while 30% have teachers and students in class five days a week.
The state’s largest teachers’ unions have argued schools should not fully reopen until all teachers and staff are vaccinated.
Sununu said the federal Centers for Disease Control has advised that’s not necessary, and he has frequently cited studies that school-age children are at low risk for the virus.
An estimated 50,000 teachers and staff are scheduled to be the next target group to receive the vaccine.
Sununu said that Phase 2-A rollout could begin in early April.
Schools have plenty of federal support to fully reopen, including $37 million in grants under last year’s CARES Act and another $156 million that’s coming from the second rollout Congress approved in late December, the governor said.
Total COVID-19 cases are dropping, but the state is experiencing an uptick in cases at colleges and universities. The University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State and Franklin Pierce University all announced temporary restrictions in response to rising case numbers.
On Thursday, 30% of the state's new cases -- 141 of 461 -- were tied to colleges.
Over the past week, the state has been averaging 90 new infections a day from state college campuses, according to Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist.
Sununu said President Joe Biden’s administration has offered “confusing” messaging about returning public schools to some normalcy.
His CDC advisers said schools could reopen, but after national school union leaders protested, both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris said that vaccinating teachers and staff should be a priority.
“I think politics got in the way, and they have backed away from that,” Sununu said. “We are not going to let politics interfere in anything we do.”