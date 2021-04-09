CONCORD — School districts that do not comply with the April 19 deadline for resumption of five-day-a-week in-person learning will have to extend the school year to reach the 180 days of instruction required by state law, Gov. Chris Sununu has announced.
Sununu said that after April 19, the state will not credit any days that schools are operating in a remote format.
Those school districts will have to meet later in June or into July to complete their work, depending on how long it takes for them to comply, Sununu said.
“We are asking folks to go back to April 19 because that is the norm,” Sununu said. “Some schools have been open since September, while others haven’t been fully open at all. We aren’t rushing — they are behind. Let’s be clear.
“We’re working with them as best we can so they can be in compliance,” Sununu said.
Sununu said that “20 to 30” school districts have asked for a waiver to switch over later.
Benjamin Vihstadt, the governor’s spokesman, said, “Waivers will be granted in cases where the health and safety of children and teachers are determined to be at risk.”
The governor added his emergency order permits some districts to get an extension if they can make the case that it’s warranted.
“We’re reviewing them all now,” Sununu added.
Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua said Sununu is running roughshod over local control with this latest mandate.
“Schools across the state have been successfully executing plans to return to in-person learning based on the timeline that works best for their district. The governor’s arbitrary deadline is a complete reversal of his original position on ‘local control’ flexibility and disregards the hard work of our schools to develop and execute their reopening plan,” Rosenwald said.
“We would ask that he remember his own words, that every district is different, and stop pushing schools to change their plans based on an unnecessary one-size-fits-all deadline.”