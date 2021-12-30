Chicago schoolteacher Marisa Fotieo tried to spend Christmas with her father and brother on a trip to Switzerland.
Quarantining in an airplane bathroom and spending Christmas sequestered in a Reykjavik, Iceland, hotel room were most likely not on her bingo card.
Yet there it was, a positive COVID test midflight from Newark, N.J., to their layover spot in Iceland en route to the Scandinavian country where they planned a sojourn.
They’d been an hour into the five-hour flight when her throat started to hurt, she told WZZM-TV of Grand Rapids, Mich., where she is originally from.
Her mother had died two years before, and Fotieo and her brother were ever vigilant to keep their father safe. The early-childhood-education teacher had brought along several rapid tests, so she went into the bathroom to take one.
She didn’t even have to wait the usual few minutes for the result.
“Within about two seconds, the test came back positive,” Fotieo told WZZM. “I freaked out and ran out of the bathroom and found the first person I could see. Luckily it was this amazing flight attendant named Rocky.”
That was Ragnhildur “Rocky” Eiríksdóttir, who kept her calm and brought her water and snacks, checking on her frequently after they agreed she should spend the remaining four hours of the flight in the bathroom.
That’s when things truly got weird.
Fotieo, already a prolific chronicler of her life on TikTok, made a video of her bathroom isolation — and went viral. As of Thursday morning, more than four million people had watched the clip.
“I can’t believe I spent four hours in that bathroom,” Fotieo told WZZM. “But you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
Since then she has updated viewers on her status, which entailed quarantining for 10 days in a Reykjavik hotel while her father and brother continued on with their trip.
Fotieo gave many shoutouts to Icelandair, especially to Eiríksdóttir, who dropped off a care package with a tiny tree, food and gifts for her to open on Christmas morning. The vaccinated teacher said she considers herself lucky to have had such a relatively positive experience.
“I’m just happy that through the video, people are able to hear the story of how a stranger can care so deeply for another stranger,” Fotieo told WZZM. “It’s also fun to share because I really believe that in life, everybody is tied together by an invisible string. I get excited when I finally get to meet those people along the way, and Rocky is definitely one of them.”