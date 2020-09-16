Seacoast United not to blame for outside league that broke COVID-19 rules, owner says

An owner of the Seacoast United sports complex in Epping says he was unaware that a flag football league that rented the facility for a tournament last month ended up allowing teams to compete from outside New England, which violated the state’s COVID-19 regulations and led to $2,000 in civil penalties.
David Burgess, who is one of the owners and oversees the indoor and outdoor facilities, insisted that Seacoast United did nothing wrong and that the club was led to believe that the New England Flag Football League’s “Summer Showdown” tournament on Aug. 21-23 would include only teams from New England.
“We go above and beyond what we require from a facilities standpoint, whether that be masks or whether that be foot traffic. Obviously with the situation we’re in we want to be as cautious as possible,” he said Wednesday.
Seacoast United typically uses its sports complex for its own club sports, but occasionally rents out space to other organizations.
The state Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that the flag football league based in Beverly, Mass., was assessed $2,000 in penalties for violating Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency orders that prohibited teams outside New England.
According to the state, as many as eight teams from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin participated in the tournament despite repeated warnings about the New England-only rule that were given to an official with the league.
Burgess said the New Hampshire rules, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the club’s own protocols for playing at the facility were provided to the league before the event.
Burgess said he worked directly with a league official on the rental and was told that he would honor the guidelines.
After the Attorney General’s Office learned that teams outside New England may be planning to attend the tournament, Burgess said the league was informed that it wasn’t allowed.
Burgess said they were then told that outside teams that had registered were then canceled.
“He clarified that he canceled the teams … he would not let them come in,” Burgess said.
In an email to the Attorney General’s Office sent on Aug. 20, the league wrote that “we have redone the schedule without those teams and all set.”
The tournament appeared to run successfully, Burgess said, but then he learned that teams outside New England still showed up.
Burgess said Seacoast United only rented the facility out and was not involved with the teams that played, but in the wake of the incident, the club is taking a closer look at future rentals.
“It does make us second-guess because obviously we want our facility to be successful, but not at the risk of anything bad going down in this regard. I’m going through the process now with outside rentals coming in to make sure to the nth degree … that they all follow the guidelines,” he said.