A second cluster of COVID-19 cases involving University of New Hampshire students has been identified by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
In a message to the campus community issued on Wednesday, Medical Director Peter Degnan of UNH Health & Wellness and Chief of Police Paul Dean said that the second cluster was discovered at the Gables.
The Gables is a five-building, on-campus apartment complex that houses nearly 1,000 students.
“All of the positive cases at the Gables – 20 since the first day of classes Aug. 31 – had already been detected through the university’s rigorous testing and tracing program. Any students who tested positive were required to isolate immediately for at least 10 days and close contacts were notified and placed in quarantine for 14 days,” Degnan and Dean said in a joint statement.
Ten of the positive cases remain active, they said.
Residents at the Gables have been reminded to avoid group gatherings. Living spaces are being deep-cleaned.
State officials are monitoring 24 active cases and 60 recovered cases at the Durham campus, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the DHHS site.
The first cluster at UNH was designated by officials at DHHS after an Aug. 29 off-campus party at Theta Chi fraternity attended by more than 100 unmasked people. The quarantine period for students who attended that party has ended.
From Sept. 9 to 15, a total of 24 positive cases at the Durham campus were detected through testing. That number include students, faculty and staff.
Within the University of New Hampshire system, 30 students were in isolation and 154 were in quarantine on Tuesday.