A second immigration detainee has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Strafford County jail, ICE announced Tuesday.
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said the detainee is 29 years old and from El Salvador. No further information about the inmate was available.
"Consistent with federal partners, ICE is taking important steps to further safeguard those in our care," ICE said.
Since the onset of reports of COVID-19, ICE epidemiologists have been tracking the outbreak, updating prevention and control protocols, and issuing guidance for the screening and management of potential exposure among detainees, ICE said.
The Strafford County jail has been the subject of ongoing legal action involving the ACLU and four prominent New Hampshire law firms. So far, their work has led to the release of 14 immigration detainees at the Dover jail.
The judge overseeing the case, Landya McCafferty, has urged ICE to slow any transfers out of the jail, at least until the people are tested.
ICE keeps about 75 immigration detainees in the jail at any given time. McCafferty has held individual bail hearings for those at a high risk for COVID-19 and released them if they appear vulnerable to infection and pose no danger to the public.
Meanwhile, a U.S. Justice Department lawyer has joined the case -- Kasey Weiland, who has seven years of experience with the Justice Department in Washington and five years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Memphis.
ICE detains people for civil violations such as crossing a border illegally or overstaying visas. It also has held people seeking asylum .
Some ICE detainees have criminal histories that have prompted McCafferty to block their release.