Penuche’s Music Hall in Manchester is among countless small businesses across the country claiming to have been shut out of the first round of $349 billion in federal loans to help with payroll during the coronavirus crisis.
And owner Chuck Kalantzis isn’t optimistic about getting anything in the $310 billion second round of the Paycheck Protection Program, which opened Monday morning. With thousands of backlogged applications, the money is expected to evaporate in a few days.
He applied for about $35,000 on the first day applications opened through Bank of America. The music hall employs about 15.
“The only thing they’ll tell you is they are working on applications,” Kalantzis said. “But what is going to happen is the same thing as phase one — they are going to give the money out to all these big companies and us little guys are going to get absolutely nothing.”
After receiving backlash, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, with more than 150 restaurant locations across the country, will return $20 million under the program.
Lawsuits have been filed against JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and U.S. Bank, claiming the banks prioritized applications to make the banks the most money, according to eater.com, a food and dining network.
A Bank of America spokeswoman said the company has thousands of employees working around the clock to file the applications on behalf of businesses. The bank does not comment on individual claims, she said.
Penuche’s is closed for the time being, but Kalantzis said the loan will be necessary to reopen.
After the first PPP round ended April on 17, 11,582 New Hampshire applications were approved for a total of about $2 billion, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. The average loan was about $173,000.
During a webinar with the Business and Industry Association on Monday, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen acknowledged flaws in the program that allowed larger companies to snap up the money first because of relationships with bankers.
“One of the challenges with the Paycheck Protection Program was trying to get the funding to the people who needed it the most,” she said.
Out of the $310 billion in the next round, $60 billion will be set aside for smaller lending institutions, according to Shaheen.
“It’s very frustrating to see that many of the people who got help at first were people who had a long relationship with a lender because they are the companies that the banks knew the best,” she said. “We saw people take advantage of the program who really didn’t need it as much as others did.”
SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities, according to its website.
Shaheen said she supports requiring the SBA to release a list of all businesses who received the loans.
“We need that data. There needs to be transparency because unless we know where the money is going and how it is going out, we can’t fix the problems that exist,” she said. “It is absolutely critical that we get that data.”
Kalantzis said his business tried to do takeout for two days after restaurants were prohibited from having dine-in customers on March 17, but decided it wasn’t working out.
He’s worried about the loans running out again.
“We need this money to even open our doors again,” he said.