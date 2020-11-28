Nancy Dagata fears a possible Toilet Paper Shortage 2.0, and she is ready.
As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs sharply in New Hampshire and across the country, panic-buying is back and some store shelves are looking bare again.
Dagata, of Plaistow, has been stocking up since the pandemic began. Despite a pantry full of cleaning supplies, toilet paper and other essentials, she still worries.
“If there’s a lockdown, I don’t want to have to go out in the snow,” she said.
Dagata is not alone in her fears.
In recent days she has begun to see store shelves emptying again at Walmart and the Aldi supermarket in Plaistow.
Last week, paper towels were wiped out. Little toilet paper remained. Disinfecting wipes were gone.
Dagata, in her 60s, is doing everything she can to stay healthy and has taken advantage of senior shopping hours to avoid crowds.
“I’m petrified. I feel safe when I’m not near anyone,” she said.
Other shoppers aren’t as concerned about bare shelves.
“I wouldn’t say I’m worried. Whatever happens, happens. I can’t control it. I just roll with it,” said Market Basket shopper Saffron Moser of Raymond.
Mary Fowler, 84, noticed toilet paper was starting to get low at Market Basket, so she picked some up for her friend while shopping last week.
“I don’t understand this toilet paper thing. I really don’t,” Fowler said.
Fowler worries more about being around too many people. “The biggest thing is to stay out of crowds. I truly believe that. You see people in crowds and they don’t have masks,” she said.
Joan Bergofsky of Exeter said she is not a hoarder.
“I’m not really worried. I try to keep some normalcy,” she said.
She said she didn’t see many items in short supply at the Epping Market Basket last week, though the shelves of paper towels weren’t full, and customers were limited to two gallons of distilled white vinegar, which can be used to make a cleaning solution.
“Unfortunately, some customers haven’t realized they don’t need to buy large quantities,” said John Dumais, president and chief executive officer of the New Hampshire Grocers Association.
The price of stocking up
Dumais said that when the pandemic began, many people stocked up because they thought they needed a six-month or a year’s supply of certain staple products, which drove up costs.
Over time, people learned that they didn’t need to have so much on hand and returned to more normal shopping patterns.
“Now we’re getting a second wave coming in, and they’re doing it all over again,” Dumais said.
Another issue is a shortage of commodities for packaging. For instance, aluminum and other cans are in short supply.
“They’re manufacturing them 24/7, but they can’t keep up with it. If they can’t keep up with it, then that’s an issue,” Dumais said.
The industry has responded by looking at the best-selling items and making sure they’re available, while scaling back production of less popular ones.
“So you’ll have the product line, but you may not have the same flavoring or the size that you’re looking for because some items aren’t the best sellers. The best sellers will always be there. They’ll get that out there first,” Dumais said.
Because more people have been cooking at home, grocery stores have seen a run on items like flour, corn starch, sugar and spices.
Meanwhile, some manufacturers haven’t been able to keep up with demand for items like disinfectants and wipes.
“They’ve been producing them and stockpiling them at the manufacturing plant, but those are dwindling pretty fast,” Dumais said.
It could be a year before some sanitation products are in full supply, he said.
Supply chains working
Hannaford spokesman Ericka Dodge said the supermarket has learned a lot since the early days of the pandemic.
“We are experienced, informed and prepared. We are advance-buying where possible, including for high-demand items such as paper and cleaning products, and continue to engage with a diverse network of suppliers so that we can provide customers with the items they need,” she said.
The supermarket is confident in the strength of the supply chain, she said. They also have put limits on some high-demand items.
“In all cases, we urge customers to purchase only what they need for their families at this time.”
As it normally would during periods of high demand, Walmart spokesman Casey Staheli said the company is working to replenish items as quickly as possible.
Products are being diverted to areas as needed, he said, and supplier deliveries are going directly to stores.
“We are seeing pockets of lower-than-normal availability in some communities on bath tissue and cleaning supplies, depending on what’s happening in the local area,” Staheli said. “As is normal during periods of fluctuating demand, store managers have the discretion to implement item limits based on their specific store experience to help sustain product availability.”
Dumais is optimistic that even with a second wave, customers won’t see the bare shelves they did earlier in the year.
“I think it’s better now than it was before because the food chain, everybody from the farmer to the processor to the wholesaler to the retailer, has learned that we need to have a little more reserves, so they’ve been bulking up everywhere as much as they can,” he said.