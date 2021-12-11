CONCORD — Nearly one in 10 state workers will get a special bump in wages because New Hampshire can’t compete — even with local government or other states — in hiring or retaining employees at current salaries, officials said.
But state union leaders and at least one executive councilor say the once-uncommon practice has become the norm, and the pandemic has become the default excuse for doing more and more of it.
They say it’s demoralizing for rank-and-file employees, who got a 1.2% pay raise in a contract last July, to see peers getting many times that amount.
Last month, 39 mental health workers in the Department of Corrections got a 35% wage bump.
Lt. David Honeman, president of the local representing corrections supervisors for the State Employees Association, said the disparity “doesn’t make for a healthy relationship among your fellow employees.”
“We’re so happy they are getting what they are entitled to. In my opinion, I don’t think it changes our work ethic per se, but it gives you a feeling that you have been slapped in the face when our fellow constituents are given the wage enhancement and your own group aren’t,” Honeman said in an interview.
Meanwhile, three Department of Corrections pharmacy executives received 68% more in salary than listed on the pay scale.
Commissioner Helen Hanks told the council there was no way she could find these medically skilled managers for the state-posted wage.
Growth spurt
In 2006, eight state employees received “wage enhancements” for recruitment purposes under the brief circa 1967 state law, which reserved the power to grant them to the governor and Executive Council.
When Chris Sununu became governor in January 2017, 208 employees were receiving bumped-up wages.
Over the next two years, the total could grow to at least 1,028 — including 917 full-time staff — of the roughly 10,000 state government employees.
“We are just continuing to do a Band-Aid on this problem with wages,” said Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Hopkinton. “Why is this a good way to manage our resources?”
Sununu said COVID-19 and the statewide shortage of workers force the state to make greater use of these wage hikes to fill critical roles, especially in health care.
“During the pandemic, state government must remain nimble and respond to workforce shortages to ensure critical services can be delivered,” Sununu said.
“Efforts to stop these pay increases for state workers only hurts our ability to respond to the COVID crisis.”
Honeman said the practice predates the pandemic, and the problem of non-competitive state salaries has existed for decades.
“The employer must follow the rules of engagement, bargain in compliance with the law for these wages so it doesn’t seem like there is favoritism or partisanship and you aren’t just giving to one instead of to all,” Honeman said.
Nurses get bumps
Nurses working at New Hampshire Hospital, the Glencliff Home for the Elderly, the Veterans Home and corrections department all get 15% pay bumps; occupational therapists and mental health workers at the state hospital get 20%.
The State Employees Association has taken its disagreement to the Executive Council table, engaging in a silent protest at recent meetings where union members held signs that read, “All employees deserve living wage increases.”
Critics maintain some of these increases have been institutionalized and were never intended to be temporary.
Last week, the council gave a 30% enhancement worth about $30,000 a year to the state’s pharmacy director. This position has been seeing a bump since 2014.
Occupational therapists at New Hampshire Hospital first got 13.5% more back in 2006, and they have been getting more than the wage scale ever since.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said it’s up to the union and Sununu’s bargaining team to negotiate wage rates.
She said she’s going to ask for these enhancements as long as salaries remain low.
“Many of the positions we use them for are our clinical staff where we are seeing escalating wages across the country at an alarming rate just over the past two years throughout the industry,” Shibinette said.
“I have to work with what I have.”
Division of Children, Youth and Families Director Joseph Ribsam convinced the council last September to give all child protective service workers 15% more and and supervisors 8% — affecting 372 employees — to address a vacancy rate that peaked at 21% for some job categories.
“Potential applicants searching for jobs in child protection will find opportunities available in the other New England states who offer a more competitive salary,” Ribsam said.
Even after these raises, service workers in New Hampshire who make up to $69,700 a year can get $83,000 for the same job from the state of Vermont and $74,000 in Massachusetts, Ribsam said.
Long at odds
It’s hard to ignore the politics of this dispute.
The State Employees Association has never endorsed Sununu in his three runs for governor.
The union’s national parent, the Services Employee International Union, spent more than $1 million to try to get Democrat Colin Van Ostern elected over Sununu in 2016.
State employees worked for nearly three years without a contract during a previous impasse that ended in 2020.
Sununu said this isn’t about collective bargaining, but finding the best way to fill critical jobs on the front lines.
Honeman said he thinks it’s all part of a strategy to weaken support for the union.
“Speaking only for myself, yes I think that’s part of the goal here, to dilute the influence of fair bargaining for wages in favor of the governor picking and choosing who gets to get a bump here or there,” he said.