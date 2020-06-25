CONCORD — Starting after the Fourth of July holiday weekend, self-employed Granite Staters will be able to apply for grants of up to $50,000 to cover losses from COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday.
The state has not identified how much these workers will receive, but Sununu said the Main Street Relief Fund did not spend $62 million of its $400 million allotment.
When the Main Street program received more than 5,000 applications from companies who weren’t eligible for grants, Sununu said he decided a separate program was appropriate.
“This is a need we have identified through the process, and it’s important to see that these so-called mom and pop businesses can get some help,” Sununu said.
Only companies with less than $1 million in gross sales during 2019 are eligible for the grants.
“The overwhelming majority of self-employed companies will come under that number,” Sununu said.
The application period for these grants will run from July 6-17.
Sununu is using some of the state’s $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act money to cover the grants.
Thus far, Sununu has earmarked more than $900 million in spending and has said he wants to hold onto about $200 million until this fall to deal with the potential of a second surge of the coronavirus.
The program will have some new wrinkles.
For example, any unemployment benefits a self-employed business owner has been paid will be deducted from that firm’s losses, Sununu said.
Some firms don’t file taxes
In addition, Sununu urged business owners who received the minimum unemployment benefit to contact the Department of Employment Security.
“The vast majority of these folks did not file federal income taxes, and that’s why we need them to contact us and give us more information,” Sununu said.
“We use those federal tax filings as a data backstop so that we can prevent fraud and make sure people only get what they are entitled to.”
Sununu said not-for-profit firms will not be eligible for this program because a $60 million grant program already is in place for them.The state chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses said its members were looking forward to this help.
“It is good that the governor has issued this program for the thousands of sole proprietors who applied for the Main Street Relief Fund but were not qualified because they didn’t have employees,” said State Director Bruce Berke.
Sununu said these small firms are the “backbone” of the state’s economy.
“The small business economy includes many entrepreneurs without employees such as home improvement contractors, inspectors, appraisers, business consultants, or people who provide marketing or web services who have seen cancellations and a lack of new contracts,” NFIB’s Berke said.
“Providing relief to these smallest of small businesses is important and will help them stay afloat because as a block they are a key part of the state’s economy.”