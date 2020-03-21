State Sen. Martha Fuller Clark's husband, Geoffrey Clark, learned Saturday morning he had tested positive for COVID-19.
"It's been very sobering," Fuller Clark said.
The couple returned from an out-of-state trip on March 17. Clark, 81, had been feeling sick for about a week, Fuller Clark said, and she encouraged him to get tested.
Clark was tested Tuesday afternoon, Fuller Clark said. Early Saturday morning, they received a call that Clark's test had come back positive.
Since Clark was tested, New Hampshire has begun restricting testing to people who are being hospitalized with severe respiratory illness and fevers and health care workers to preserve protective equipment in short supply around the country.
Fuller Clark has not been tested, she said, because of those new guidelines.
While she and Clark were waiting for the test results, they stayed home to make sure they did not come into contact with other people.
Clark said he has not felt too sick, just exhausted.
"I'm very tired, very fatigued," he said.
Clark, a retired physician, said he felt odd being a patient. He said Saturday he had developed a craving for vanilla ice cream. "I take that as a good sign," he said.
Fuller Clark said she had not expected the COVID-19 test to come back positive. Clark had only a low fever, and they had not traveled internationally or been in contact with anyone who had been diagnosed