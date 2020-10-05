MANCHESTER — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) on Monday once again called on Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans to prioritize passage of a COVID-19 relief legislation to help communities hard hit by the pandemic, over a hurried partisan Supreme Court nomination process.
Shaheen made the comments during a press conference outside Amoskeag Health in Manchester. She opened the press confererence by wishing President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and her Republican colleagues in the Senate who have contracted coronavirus a “speedy and full recovery.”
“I think this is a reminder of just how critical it is for us to take the coronavirus seriously,” said Shaheen. “To follow the guidelines from the CDC — social distancing, wearing masks, being outside whenever possible — and we all need to do our own part in responding to this virus.
It’s a wakeup call for the country, and I hope it’s going to be a wakeup call for Congress.”
Shaheen said the country will not get the economy back and will “not get back to normal until we have defeated the coronavirus and we have it under control.”
“For months I’ve been calling for the president and the majority leadership in the senate to allow for bipartisan negotiations so we can hammer out a new proposal to make a difference for New Hampshire and the rest of the country.”
Shaheen said she believes the Judiciary Committee, which has two members currently battling COVID-19, should make safety a priority before reconvening for hearings on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
“I think it raises very serious concerns about the risk that is being taken,” Shaheen said. “Three of the oldest senators in the chamber are on the Judiciary Committee and so we know they are at risk. I don’t think they should be moving forward at all. We have an election already underway, people are voting here in New Hampshire, they’re voting in states across this country. What we need to do is let whoever is chosen president on Nov. 3 select the next nominee to the Supreme Court, so that should happen in the new year, after the new president is chosen.”
Shaheen said Congress should focus on passing a second COVID-19 relief bill.
“It’s time for us to get to work in Washington,” said Shaheen. “It’s time for us to pass a new package of legislation, to come together as we did back in February and March to provide help to the people that are still struggling.”