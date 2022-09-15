Large protest turns out for landfill siting bill
Buy Now

A few hundred supporters for a landfill siting bill protested outside the State House Thursday, urging lawmakers to approve the measure despite Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of it. The House of Representatives overrode Sununu's veto but the State Senate upheld it.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu needed the state Senate to avoid the political embarrassment of losing a veto fight Thursday even though his own Republican Party controls both houses of the Legislature

The Senate moved quickly to close ranks behind Sununu after the House of Representatives had voted 256-65 to override his veto on legislation that would have imposed tougher siting requirements for new landfills in New Hampshire (HB 1454).