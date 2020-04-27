CONCORD – Democratic state senators put forward their plan Monday for how to spend $1.25 billion in COVID-19 federal aid, which includes beefed up unemployment, hazard pay for front line workers, help for the cash-strapped to pay local property taxes and direct grants to communities, counties, health care providers and small businesses.
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, said the "Granite Promise Proposal" is carefully tailored to fill gaps not already covered under other federal relief efforts, such as the Paycheck Protection Program and direct aid to hospitals.
“We wanted to make sure we were supporting workers, families, small businesses and communities, and in some cases there is clearly overlap, but we’ve tried with this outline to identify how to provide an important bridge,” Soucy said.
The plan calls for nearly two dozen different ways to spend the money, but the largest would use $250 million to backfill the state budget, ostensibly to reimburse COVID-19 spending.
Last week, the Legislative Fiscal Committee, on which Soucy sits, approved using $26 million of the grant to reimburse agencies Sununu had borrowed from to pay earlier COVID-19 expenses, such as the $50 million fund to support hospitals.
“We know there are going to be expenses that aren’t fully reimbursed by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), and that’s what this is meant to address,” Soucy said.
Last week, a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge ruled against Soucy and other Democratic legislative leaders who challenged the governor's right to oversee the CARES Act grant money. Sununu last week called the fiscal panel's transfer "political games."
Soucy said despite the setback lawmakers would continue to advocate for their constituents.
“We didn’t lose the case on the merits; we lost on the right to have standing to bring suit,” she said. “This doesn’t mean we lack an important role in this process. The Legislature continues to have a preeminent role when it comes to appropriating money.”
Soucy sits on the bipartisan eight-person advisory board of legislators Sununu named to advise him on how to spend the money.
“You can be sure we are working before these advisory boards to advance many of these proposals,” she said.
Workforce incentives proposed
The plan has a $100 million work force component, the first half to give a hazard pay and retention payment to front line workers across health care, law enforcement and essential retail workers, such as those working at grocery stores. The second half would make system upgrades to the Department of Employment Security, which has seen a record surge in claims for jobless benefits.
Soucy said this part of the grant could also be used for the state to maintain the $600-per-week bonus payments for all the unemployed through September if Congress ends the benefit earlier this summer.
For assistance to business, the plan calls for granting $75 million to the Business Finance Authority to create zero-interest loans to small businesses.
Last week, BFA Executive Director James Key-Wallace told Sununu’s advisory board the agency could use the existing Capital Access Program to provide unique help to firms with fewer than 10 workers.
The plan states 25 percent of the money should go to hotel and restaurant businesses, while 25 percent should go to smaller retailers.
Soucy said the state’s transition of public schools to remote learning has worked well but has shown there pockets of the state with poor access to broadband service in the southwestern and northern regions of the state.
Beef up broadband
This plan calls for spending $40 million to build out broadband, $10 million to enhance the use of telehealth in health care practices and $10 million to stand up remote government operations at the state and community levels.
The Department of Revenue Administration would be given the authority in this plan to cover local property tax payments totaling $125 million for financially-beleaguered small firms ($75 million) and income-eligible individuals ($50 million).
“This is pivotal because it not only would provide a safety net for these taxpayers and small businesses, it would help stand up the cities and towns that are at risk of having their biggest source of financial support collapse due to this pandemic,” Soucy added.
Last week, leaders in the hospitality industry made requests to Sununu’s advisory board to spend more than half of the CARES Act grant.
“To be sure, $1.25 billion is a lot of money, but I do think Congress is going to continue to look at this crisis,” Soucy said. “Our priority right now is to work with the governor to ensure this money is distributed in a very fair and transparent manner and advocate for more if the state needs it.”