Senate panel rejects both abortion rights bills
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted, 3-2, to recommend killing House-passed bills to enshrine abortion protections into state law and repeal criminal and civil penalties for doctors who perform abortions after the state’s 24-week ban on the procedure. Here, Chairman Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, presided over the executive session while Sens. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst, left, and Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, looked on.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A pair of abortion rights bills are headed for showdown votes Thursday after a key Senate committee along party lines recommended killing both of them.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted, 3-2, against legislation to repeal criminal and civil penalties against doctors who perform abortions after the state’s abortion ban of 24 weeks (HB 224) and to enshrine into state law protections for women to get a legal abortion prior to when the ban kicks in (HB 88).