MANCHESTER -- Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, eight people stood outside the entrance of Market Basket on Elm Street, waiting to take advantage of special hours the grocery chain has set aside for seniors.
Mostly they were scattered, abiding by the new norm of social distance by choice or by instinct. How close do you want to be standing next to strangers before the sun comes up?
If they were there for the coveted prizes of toilet paper and paper towels, they would have to move fast. What toilet paper was on the shelves would sell out within five minutes. And by then only five rolls of paper towels would be remaining on a lonely shelf.
“I feel like we’re in a zombie movie, and like here all the old people are coming out,” said Heather Kyriacopulos, 69. “And I’ve got to tell you guys, I don’t get dressed until 11 o’clock in the morning, and here I am, one of the zombies.”
Vanilla was top of mind for Kyriacopulos so there was a good chance she would not walk out disappointed.
Bob Walsh, 76, was one of the first customers to emerge from the store after making his purchases, one pack each of paper towels and toilet paper. He was reluctant to have his picture taken -- he didn’t want to look like a jerk -- but after some cajoling he complied, offering a thumbs up pose. Mission accomplished.
The 90 minutes of extra hours the store has set aside for those ages 60 and older on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays was designed to protect the most vulnerable from a deadly contagion. Other retailers, including Walmart, Target, Dollar General and Whole Foods have also scheduled special early hours for seniors.
Mark Sanborn, 67, said he wasn’t worried for himself, but he knows his wife was glad he was shopping away from crowds.
“This is the time I should go. My wife worries because I had a heart operation when I was 45, and I’m a diabetic,” he said.
But like some of the other shoppers who arrived at the parking lot in the cover of darkness, he wasn’t there for himself.
“I’m shopping for my wife’s aunts. ... She’s got two. And they’re both in their 80s,” Sanborn said.
One aunt’s list included asparagus and Hoodsie ice cream cups; the other essentials like bread, milk and rotisserie chicken. And toilet paper, if they had any. Plus creamer for his wife.
“I think it’s great that they open like this with everybody in a panic,” Sanborn said. “Personally I’m not in a panic.”
Mark Borun, 69, of Auburn didn’t sound like he was in a panic. But he had the worries of the world on his mind.
“I thought I saw everything after 9/11. But this is bad, too. It’s bringing down the economy,” Borun said. “The stock market is crashing. Everything is closing down, schools. The only thing that’s open are the day cares, which I don’t understand. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Borun needed to pick up a few things and was also shopping for his mother.
“Mom is 93 years old. She’s a World War II survivor, and so I got to buy a couple of things for her -- milk, some rotisserie chicken," he said. "And myself, see if I can get a hold of some toilet paper. I’m down to one roll. We’ll see what happens.”