CONCORD — A group of five incumbents and two newly-elected Republican House members are pursuing a resolution in the 2021 legislative session to investigate the impeachment of Gov. Chris Sununu for abuse of his constitutional authority during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The request follows Sununu's decision last week to require that people in New Hampshire wear a mask or face covering in public spaces, indoors and outdoors, when they cannot maintain at least 6 feet of social distance.
Sununu's latest mask order does not impose any fines or punishments for those who refuse to wear one.
It also includes nine exceptions to the mandate, including students and staff in schools and anyone with a disability or medical condition who is unable to wear one.
In response to Sununu's order, 100 protesters held signs and hosted a noisy demonstration outside Sununu's home in Newfields last Sunday.
“This move was not taken lightly,” State Rep. Andrew Prout, R-Hudson, said in a press release. “We must restore our government to its constitutional roots – with checks and balances — where the Legislature writes the laws and the executive branch implements them.”
Rep.-Elect Melissa Blasek, R-Merrimack, said House Democratic leaders, in response to the novel coronavirus, shut down the State House last spring and gave Sununu this license to act as an autocratic leader, imposing his will on the rest of the state.
“While Speaker (Stephen) Shurtleff and House Majority Leader Doug Ley abdicated their legislative duties forcing Sununu’s hand, the GOP caucus stands ready and willing to work with him within the confines of the Constitution," Blasek said. "We can’t have our governor acting as a king.”
State GOP calls it 'foolish'
Republican State Chairman Steve Stepanek and Vice Chairman Pamela Tucker released a joint statement, condemning the move as "foolish" and representative of a small minority in New Hampshire.
“Granite Staters elected Republican majorities to our state government in order to cut taxes, expand educational opportunity, and control spending. New Hampshire overwhelmingly approves of the job Governor Chris Sununu has done in mitigating the effects of COVID-19," Stepanek and Tucker said.
"The NHGOP has always and will continue to stand with Governor Sununu and his team as he fights for Granite Staters during this global pandemic. Talk of impeachment is a severe obfuscation of the reasons Granite Staters elected Republicans on Nov. 3 and these House members seeking headlines will look foolish when this effort falls flat before it even gets off the ground.”
Tucker led the effort for the state party to recruit House Republican candidates.
It was Sununu's popularity, in part as a result of his actions on the pandemic, that led to the GOP making down ballot victories to flip back control of the House, state Senate and Executive Council despite three members of the all-Democratic congressional delegation winning their own, new terms in office.
Sununu's office has not responded to this development.
Last week, the governor said he knew there would be freedom-loving conservatives who didn't agree with his mask decision.
Sununu said it was called for in response to soaring cases of the virus that doubled hospitalizations in two weeks, led to five new nursing home outbreaks and more than triple the rate of people testing positive for COVID-19.
"I understand there are a lot of folks who are upset," Sununu said at his weekly briefing on COVID-19.
"Last I checked masks don’t have a political party. If individuals do not want to look at the data, understand the dangers...people are going to do what they are going to do."
Lawsuit to check Sununu's power failed
Sununu won a third two-year term by nearly a 2-1 margin over Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord.
According to independent polling prior to the election, more than 80 percent of likely voters supported the job Sununu was doing during the pandemic.
Democratic legislative leaders did sue Sununu last spring, maintaining his use of executive powers to spend money without their permission was illegal.
A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge dismissed the case citing a state law the Legislature had adopted after the 2001 terrorist attacks against the U.S. to give the governor even stronger authority during an emergency.
But Rep. Kevin Verville, R-Deerfield, said conservatives have prevailed upon Sununu to do more to reopen the economy and remove restrictions on individual freedoms, but he refused and this is the only recourse for them to examine the level of his constitutional overreach.
“There have been several attempts to rein in the governor,” Verville said. “The Democrats tried lawsuits to no avail. In June we tried to pass a resolution limiting the emergency powers and failed. This, unfortunately, is the only path remaining.”
The House would have to approve the resolution by a majority vote for an investigation into impeachment to proceed.
After such an inquiry, any articles of impeachment then require a majority vote in the House to send them to the state Senate for a trial.
The New Hampshire Legislature has never acted to impeach a sitting governor.
The House has in its history voted to impeach two judges, the most recent one then-Supreme Court Chief Justice David Brock in 2000. The state Senate voted by a super-majority to acquit Brock after a trial on charges he acted unethically and abused his powers.
Prior to the trial, the Democratically-led Senate adopted a rule for that proceeding alone that required a two-thirds vote to convict Brock.
He was acquitted by a 17-7 vote.
The others who are cosponsoring this 2021 legislative services request are Republican Reps. Mike Sylvia of Belmont, Scott Wallace of Danville and Josh Yokela of Fremont along with GOP Rep.-Elect David Binford of Bath.