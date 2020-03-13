A woman who was at the Manchester DMV for several days last week has tested positive for COVID-19.
State health officials are trying to find people who had close contact with the woman.
Any person who has been identified as a close contact will be notified directly by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
State health officials could not say if the woman works at the DMV, but said she was at the Manchester branch of the NH Division of Motor Vehicles, at 377 South Willow Street in Manchester on the following days:
Monday, March 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Anyone who visited the South Willow Street DMV on those days, and has developed symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, and immediately contact their healthcare provider.