A woman who was at the Manchester DMV several days last week has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. It is the state’s seventh case.
The woman lives in Rockingham County. State health officials are trying to find people who had close contact with the woman.
State health officials said the woman was at the Manchester branch of the NH Division of Motor Vehicles, at 377 South Willow Street in Manchester on the following days:
Monday, March 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Anyone who visited the South Willow Street DMV on those days, and has developed symptoms should stay home, is asked to limit contact with others and immediately contact their health care provider.
The DMV will be closed for thorough cleaning Saturday, and to help investigators determine who was in close contact with the woman. Any person who has been identified as a close contact will be notified directly by the state Department of Health and Human Services.