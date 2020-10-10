Town officials say a vendor spent two hours at the Enfield Market on Saturday despite testing positive for COVID-19 earlier.
According to a statement, a representative from Whiskey Kissed Company was at the market in Huse Park from 10 a.m. until noon. When organizers learned the person had tested positive “within the last 24 hours,” the person was asked to leave and did so immediately.
Town officials and market organizers are working with state health experts “to ensure that appropriate next steps are taken with respect to contact tracing and any potential need for individuals to self-quarantine if they were in close contact with the vendor,” according to the statement. “It is believed that the vendor and all patrons that visited the vendor’s booth were wearing face masks,” officials said.
Area residents with questions were asked to contact the town’s emergency management director, Police Chief Roy Holland, at 632-7501 or rholland@enfield.nh.us.
Enfield is not the only community dealing with possible COVID-19 exposures this weekend.
In Manchester, varsity cheerleaders at Memorial High School are in quarantine after new cases were identified at the school, according to a weekly update Manchester School District sent to parents on Friday.
All four schools in Lebanon were closed on Friday, after a high school student tested positive for the illness. All extra-curricular activities, including practices and games, were canceled through Monday, the school superintendent announced in a letter to families.