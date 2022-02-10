CONCORD — A lawmaker’s plan to offer six months’ severance pay to anyone who loses a job due to a “medical mandate” faced negative reaction Thursday.
State Rep. Mark Alliegro, R-Campton, said business owners must have the freedom to require vaccination as a condition of employment, but they have to shoulder a financial obligation for employees they let go.
“This says you are going to have to take responsibility off the taxpayers by providing a severance package,” said Alliegro a scientist and professor of biochemistry and molecular biology.
The bill (HB 1143) would compel companies to provide a severance for these employees equal to two-thirds of their pay at the time of termination.
Alliegro said this compensation would be closer to the worker’s past income than having them collect unemployment which is capped at about $440 a week.
The Business and Industry Association, New Hampshire Hospital Association and the N.H. Association of Counties all found fault with the bill.
Critics say 'medical mandate' is too broad
BIA Senior Vice President David Juvet said most companies are not imposing vaccine mandates because a good slice of their employees might leave in response.
“They understand a certain percentage of their employees are vaccine defiant and they are concerned about losing what would be a significant portion of their workforce,” Juvet said.
But Juvet said a “medical mandate” could extend well beyond vaccines to include face covering requirements which are common in restaurants and tourism-based businesses.
“This could impact a very large number,” Juvet said.
“Also as written, somebody could accept employment and then the next day say, ‘You know what? I don’t want to comply with that mandate, I’m quitting.’”
Paula Minnehan, who is with the hospital lobby, objected to the requirement all companies had to provide to the state a “written policy” spelling out how they would offer a severance.
“This is very onerous, and we question the authority and appropriateness of such a mandate on private employers,” Minnehan said.
Peter MacKenna, a lawyer with the state Department of Labor, said the agency took no position but questioned if this would grant a severance to someone who was let go for refusal to take a drug test.