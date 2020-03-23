Dozens of sewing champions have dusted off their sewing machines to make hundreds of surgical masks for medical personnel in New Hampshire.
With a shortage of personal protective equipment in the state, several hospitals recently issued pleas for masks and other necessities to keep their staff safe from COVID-19.
“Our medical professionals are struggling to find basic masks. It blows my mind. I feel like we are living in a different century,” said Theresa Walker of Bedford, who has spearheaded the Bedford Sewing Battalion.
After posting a simple inquiry on social media on Friday, Walker said she was amazed by all of the people willing to freshen up on their sewing skills to make cotton surgical masks for those in need.
As of Monday morning, more than 300 masks had been sewn by dozens of volunteers in Bedford and surrounding communities. These masks have already been distributed to representatives with various health care organizations.
“We have not reached out to the medical community -- they have actually reached out to us,” said Walker, who has received inquiries from Concord Hospital, Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and others.
Firefighters and mail carriers have also asked the Bedford Sewing Battalion for donations, according to Walker. These individuals have earned the right to protective surgical masks, she said, stressing it is unacceptable that they don’t have the equipment needed while they are on the front lines of combating COVID-19.
“We owe our fellow citizens better than that,” said Walker. “I don’t have the ability, as a single mom in Bedford, to triage patients, but I do have fabric, a sewing machine and Facebook. I decided to use those as my weapons against the virus.”
Some hospitals, such as the Elliot, say they will take whatever masks the Bedford Sewing Battalion can get them -- including masks with pockets for filters or masks without pockets, Walker said.
“We are just going to keep on sewing,” said Walker, who operates an online fabric shop. Other sewing groups are also emerging throughout New Hampshire in a similar fashion, including Seacoast Mask Makers.
“This is keeping all of us busy, which is important right now,” said Emily Walker, 14.
The teen has been helping her mother coordinate fabric distributions and mask drop-offs. The freshman at Bedford High School says it is amazing to see her community join forces to help in such an inspiring and productive manner.
As soon as they drop off fabric to 20 individuals, there are another 20 residents waiting in the wings also seeking supplies to help, said the younger Walker. Primary Bank of Bedford has stepped up to the plate to offer a $5,000 donation to help supply fabric and elastic for the initiative, according to Theresa Walker, who said she is grateful for the amazing financial assistance.
“This is a community effort. Honestly, I start to cry when I start talking about it. I am absolutely overwhelmed by all of the generosity,” she said. Donna Figler, owner of BedfordWear, is one of the local sewing warriors.
She has enlisted the help of her two teenage daughters to also help make about 40 surgical masks for pediatric nurses in Boston, workers at CMC and the Elliot, and home health care hospice workers.
“It is amazing to see how many people are helping. They just want to do something positive right now,” said Figler.