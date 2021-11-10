BERLIN — While grateful that the Executive Council on Wednesday voted to accept most of the federal money available to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen still panned the Republican-controlled council for doing a poor job with pandemic funds.
Shaheen made her remarks during a news conference at Coos County Family Health Services, which has offices in Berlin and neighboring Gorham, and which, like Berlin-based Androscoggin Valley Hospital, has taken the brunt of dealing with the current spike in COVID-19 cases.
In the last 14 days, said Ken Gordon, the CEO of Coos County Family Health Services, the county has had 13 deaths from COVID-19.
“We grieve the loss of every one of those individuals,” Gordon said, adding that people on the pandemic frontlines in Coos County were “stunned” that the Executive Council last month rejected accepting $27 million for vaccination programs on what was a straight party-line vote.
Some councilors later said they voted no because of concerns about federal vaccination mandates that might come with taking the money.
Shaheen said the Executive Council compounded the mistake of initially rejecting the $27 million in October, and ultimately taking $5 million less, by misapplying $4 million in “flexible funding” toward COVID-19 vaccinations.
She said the “flexible funding” could have been used for any purpose by the state, and didn’t have to be used for pandemic response, which was already funded.
Shaheen said she was pleased that the Executive Council “finally agreed” to accept federal funding for COVID-19 programs.
“It’s time to end the politics, the games around this pandemic,” she said.
Shaheen earlier said the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 1,613 lives in New Hampshire and that on Tuesday, 14 deaths were reported, including two in Coos County.
“Vaccines save lives,” Shaheen said, and the challenge is to get them to as many people who want them as soon as possible.
She acknowledged that despite the Executive Council’s action on Wednesday, “It’s going to take a while” before the federal money translates into shots in arms in Coos County.
Brian O’Hearn, the chief nursing officer/vice president of patient care services at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, said the current COVID-19 surge in Coos County began in late September and that in early October, the hospital began to see multiple COVID-19 patients.
At some points since then, all five of AVH’s intensive-care unit beds have been used simultaneously by patients being treated for COVID-19, he said. O’Hearn said an analysis of AVH found that 52% of all its activities were COVID-19 related, which he said is much too high.
“We know we are fighting a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” he said, adding that recently, all patients treated at AVH for COVID-19 had not been vaccinated.