WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., confirmed Sunday she had contracted a “mild case” of COVID-19 and was in quarantine.
The three-term, senior senator from New Hampshire played a major role on Capitol Hill in Congress, approving two laws in 2020 and 2021 that gave states, communities and individual citizens and businesses federal aid to deal with the novel coronavirus.
“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m abiding by all public health protocols to quarantine,” Shaheen posted on Twitter. “Grateful for 3 shots that made this a mild case, and a reminder to all who have not been vaccinated to do so ASAP.”
In recent months, Shaheen took part in several foreign trips. Most recently, she helped lead a delegation who visited with NATO leaders in Poland, just days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In late January, Shaheen was in Ukraine, meeting with its national leaders including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She helped lead a delegation visit to that country a month earlier.
Also on Sunday, Shaheen virtually joined colleagues and Sens. Jack Reed, D-R.I. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Chris Coons, D-Del., in support of legislation that bolstered the federal Weatherization Program that provides homeowners and small businesses with grants to make energy efficiency improvements.
Shahheen,75, serves on the Senate Appropriations and Armed Services Committees and is the only woman on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
In 2008, she became the first woman in American history to have been elected as both governor and senator of her home state.
In 1996, Shaheen became the first woman governor in New Hampshire history.
In 2016, Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., became the second American woman to match Shaheen's milestone as governor and senator.