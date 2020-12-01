A $908 billion COVID-19 relief package aimed at helping states and citizens get assistance through next March was unveiled Tuesday by a bipartisan congressional group including New Hampshire's two U.S. senators.
The plan marks the first breakthrough of any kind after months of stalemate; it follows private talks among lawmakers through the Thanksgiving weekend.
But one of its authors, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., emphasized many hurdles lay in front of a final agreement before a lame-duck Congress heads home for the holidays in a few weeks.
"A number of my colleagues have talked about this being a victory for the American people. If we pass it, it’s a victory for the American people. This is step one. We have a lot of steps going forward,” Shaheen said at a Capitol Hill news conference.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said struggling Americans are counting on the Congress and outgoing President Donald Trump to drop partisan differences and permit the first relief plan since April to become law.
"Let's come together to make sure we get through some very dark days ahead and be stronger on the other side," Hassan said.
The lead negotiating group of four Senate Republicans, four Democrats and independent Sen. Angus King of Maine got a boost when the Problem Solvers Caucus of 25 U.S. House Democrats and 25 Republicans also endorsed the deal.
"We simply can’t leave town and leave anyone in the cold without getting something done immediately," said Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., a co-chair of the group.
Seeking sweet spot
The $908 billion price tag was crafted to fall between the $500 billion plan from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the $2 trillion offer from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said only $348 billion was "new money," with the other $560 billion being unspent COVID-19 relief money that Congress earlier approved.
"I happen to be a deficit hawk. I don’t like borrowing money, I don’t like spending money we don’t have," Romney said. "But the time to borrow money, maybe the only time to borrow money, is when there’s a crisis.”
The lead negotiator, Sen. Joe Manchin, R-W.Va., said he got no assurances on bringing this plan to the Senate floor for a vote and he called on the American people to demand action.
Yet within a few hours after the news conference, McConnell sent word to Senate GOP members he was going to reintroduce his smaller, targeted plan.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed he was speaking with Pelosi later Tuesday but downplayed the likelihood of a deal on a COVID-19 stimulus package anytime soon.
"I appreciate that there is some bipartisan support," Mnuchin told reporters.
Mnuchin said the main focus needs to be on an omnibus spending bill to avoid a potential government shutdown. Without one, the federal government will run out of money on Dec. 11.
Plenty to dislike
Meanwhile, the relief plan has provisions that congressional leaders in both camps won't like.
It would provide $160 billion in additional aid to state and local governments. For months, McConnell has opposed that provision and argued it would only reward financial mismanagement by governors in Democrat-controlled states.
It would offer private business owners temporary protections from coronavirus lawsuits for a few months while letting lawmakers in each state decide on their own liability reforms. Pelosi has opposed business liability reform as being a non-starter with her leadership.
The plan would provide four months of $300-per-week additional unemployment benefits, covering Dec. 1 through April 1.
Other grants would give schools another $82 billion as well as $45 billion for transportation, $35 billion for health care, $25 billion for rental assistance, $26 billion for nutrition and agriculture and $10 billion apiece for broadband, child care and the U.S. Postal Service programs.
Shaheen was one of the lead negotiators in the group, which would earmark $288 billion to reactivate the Payroll Protection Program to subsidize the payrolls of qualifying small businesses as well as to provide economic disaster loans to eligible applicants.
She played a similar role when Congress created the PPP program in the CARES Act passed in March.