LITTLETON – Shaw’s Supermarkets on Friday confirmed that employees at three New Hampshire stores – Littleton, Woodsville and Dover – has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Teresa Edington, a spokesperson for Shaw’s, said in an e-mail that the company had informed workers at the stores in Littleton, Woodsville and Dover and also at Massachusetts stores in Hyde Park and Easton “that an associate had a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.”
“Our team is taking every step possible to contain the spread of coronavirus,” wrote Edington. “When we are notified that an associate has received a COVID-19 diagnosis, we put the health and safety of our customers first. Even though a store goes through multiple, daily cycles of enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting every day, if we learn that an associate has been diagnosed with COVID-19, we conduct additional thorough cleaning and disinfection.”
Edington said Shaw’s affirms daily with its associates “…that they must follow the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance for frequent hand washing, and if they aren't feeling well -- for any reason -- to stay home.”
Shaw’s, she said, is “…doing everything we can to create a clean, sanitized environment that reflects the CDC's recommendations for our employees and customers, and we are taking steps to improve social distancing in situations where people are going to be in close proximity for more than 10 minutes.”
Both the Littleton and Woodsville stores were open and active Friday and the website for the Dover store said it, too, was doing business.
Asked about the positive COVID-19 test at the Littleton Shaw’s, Milton Bratz, who is the town’s health officer and a former selectman, replied “This is the first I’m hearing of it.”
Bratz said he spent several hours on Friday meeting with state and local officials about opening a temporary clinic at Littleton Regional Hospital for the expected, imminent “surge” in coronavirus cases and “no one brought this up.”
Andrew Dorsett, who is Littleton’s town manager, said he first learned of the situation at the Shaw’s on Friday morning.
He urged customers who frequent the store to follow the recommendations of the CDC on the best ways to minimize exposure.
“I shop there and I will continue to do so,” said Dorsett, adding “People should take proper precautions and be as sanitary as possible.”