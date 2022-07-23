Shibinette: COVID led to helpful, 'functional' disputes every day

CONCORD
T he leaders managing New Hampshire’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic disagreed behind closed doors nearly every day, says outgoing Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
That’s why the state came through the crisis with a resurgent economy more quickly than most states, Shibinette said during an interview last week as she prepares to resign from state government in December.
“The disagreements or differing perspectives happened every day, but not in an adversarial way,” said Shibinette, 49.
“One of the reasons we had such a great response was this functional conflict,” she said. “We could all go into a room and come out unified with the best position possible. We all had to compromise to come to that balanced decision.”
Through the weekly media briefings with Gov. Chris Sununu and State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, Shibinette became the most recognized and, for a time, the most powerful HHS commissioner in state history.
“The goal you set at the beginning of the day for COVID response was irrelevant by the end of the day. We had to pivot very quickly,” Shibinette said. “The checks and balances are necessary and welcome in normal times, but this was a crisis situation and we couldn’t have done what we did through the normal channels.”
Once the emergency ended, Shibinette said the inertia that can mark state government returned when the Executive Council last October rejected $27 million in federal vaccine funding, delaying for five weeks the delivery of COVID shots to younger children in the state.
The council ultimately reversed itself and accepted the money.
“We saw almost immediately what happened when we got back to normal operations. It’s disappointing for us to go through everything we had for a year and a half and be stopped at that point,” Shibinette said. “We got through it and made the case.”
“COVID year like a dog year”
Shibinette had intended to serve out her entire four-year term through the end of 2023, but the rigors of COVID crisis blew up that timetable.
“A COVID year is like a dog year,” joked Shibinette, the owner of 10 miniature German shepherds in Northfield who spends nearly every weekend taking them to dog shows.
“Ultimately what it comes to is that leaders need to be self-aware and reflective of what they have done,” she said. “For the past two and a half years, we did a lot with COVID. It was a grueling time. There are huge projects left to come. I just felt like the department needed that new energy, someone who had the passion like it was their first day on the job.”
Topping the unfinished agenda is a revamping of the long-term care system that Shibinette started but deliberately put on the back burner once COVID ravaged nursing homes with sickness and death.
“The financial model needs to be redesigned. How do we give our elders a choice? I believe every senior in our state deserves the right to choose where they want to live and be able to thrive with that choice,” Shibinette said.
She admitted it was difficult responding to the second-guessing from critics as so many seniors succumbed to the coronavirus.
“I would get defensive for long-term care because there were often implied statements that the ball was dropped. The reality was we had new information every hour during the pandemic,” Shibinette said. “We made the best decisions we could make with the information we had at the time.”
Prior to becoming commissioner, Shibinette, a registered nurse, worked 16 years at Merrimack County Nursing Home, leaving as chief executive officer to take the top job at New Hampshire Hospital, the state’s psychiatric hospital.
For a time, Shibinette created enough bed space at New Hampshire Hospital to end a crisis in which adults and children with mental health problems were being kept in hospital emergency rooms. The pandemic brought that boarding crisis back.
“I will never forget the first time Merrimack County Nursing Home ended up on my list of COVID-19 outbreaks. I know the residents. I know the team. I was heartbroken,” Shibinette said.
“My first reaction was I need to get a pair of scrubs and work the weekend. Then I sat back and said what can I do from this seat to help them?”
Plans for mental health
Before leaving, Shibinette vows to make gains on the second major unfinished task: expanding treatment capacity for those with mental health problems.
She will bring to the Executive Council two contracts for health care companies, with $15 million in federal support, to build new psychiatric hospitals, one near the Seacoast, the other in the southern tier.
“These big projects, there will be specialty care within those hospitals. Some will care for children. They can have a geriatric wing, one for eating disorders, partial hospitalization, dual diagnosis for developmental health,” Shibinette said.
These will take the pressure off New Hampshire Hospital, as will a new forensic hospital planned for state hospital’s Concord campus, she said.
Shibinette used federal pandemic money to purchase Hampstead Hospital, where the state will create a mental health center for children.
Under her leadership, the agency launched the state’s first statewide mobile crisis response teams and a 24/7 call-in center and a critical time intervention program to help those with mental illness successfully move from treatment bed back into the community.
The next commissioner must also convince the Legislature to extend Medicaid expansion, which supplies health coverage to 50,000 low-income adults, and to decide whether to change the delivery of this health care to the more than 120,000 on Medicaid.
“We have had Medicaid managed care for about 10 years. The intention was to make it more fiscally sustainable and improve care for clients. Has it done what we intended or does there need to be a better model?” Shibinette said.
The state will hire a consultant to spend nearly a year examining whether to continue with managed care or go to a different delivery system.
Break up HHS?
For decades, some have called for breaking up HHS. They maintain that, with more than 3,000 employees and nearly half the entire state budget, it’s too big a bureaucracy for any one CEO to manage.
Shibinette said that depends on who is running it.
“You have to trust your team. You can’t be someone who micromanages and be the commissioner of the department. It is just too big,” Shibinette said. “The day-to-day decisions on how to care for someone in the community, that needs to happen on the front lines.
“I remember with my first leadership job that it felt good to be needed, but you didn’t want to get called every time a decision had to be made.”
Once she leaves, Shibinette will take “six or nine months” off before reentering the workforce in the private sector, probably in the fields of long-term care or mental health.
“My husband says after 30 days I’ll be out managing the local Walmart,” Shibinette said.
She says she’s looking forward to visiting her native Nova Scotia and spending time with her mother and brothers, as well as making up for time lost to the pandemic with her three adult sons.
Retired mental health executive Ken Norton “once said to me that leaders stand on each other’s shoulders,” Shibinette said. “That’s what I believe. Now it’s time to hand that baton off to someone else.”