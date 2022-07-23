 Skip to main content
Shibinette: COVID led to helpful, 'functional' disputes every day

'Dog mom' and HHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette reflects
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette shows a bookcase full of mementos at her office in Concord last week. Shibinette, 49, is the mother of three adult sons and “dog mom” to 10 miniature German shepherds.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD

T he leaders managing New Hampshire’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic disagreed behind closed doors nearly every day, says outgoing Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.

Trained nurse Shibinette reflects on being HHS boss during COVID
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette says long-term care and mental health reforms are the top two tasks the commissioner will face. She’s stepping down in December.
Lori Shibinette will take time to see family, care for her dogs
Lori Shibinette says she’ll take “six or nine months” after leaving the Department of Health and Human Services before returning to working in long-term care or mental health.

