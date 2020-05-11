Shoppers lined up an hour before the doors opened Monday at the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, excited to get out of their homes and shop — even though only half of the stores were open.
After the closure of all Simon malls on March 19 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, four Simon facilities in the Granite State reopened on Monday — the mall in Salem, Merrimack Premium Outlets, the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua and the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester. All had procedures in place to enhance the safety of shoppers and employees, the company’s president said.
At the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua, shoppers were trying to enter at 10 a.m. on Monday — an hour before it opened.
“I am stir-crazy,” said Mary Stein of Nashua, who was there with her 4-year-old son, Benjamin. Both wore face masks.
Stein said she, her husband and son had all been diagnosed with COVID-19 several weeks ago and managed the illness quite well. While they quarantined for several weeks, Stein said she was ready to get out of the house and do something normal.
“I think everything is fine,” she said, noting the new procedures aimed to keep people safe and healthy at the malls.
Several shoppers said Monday they simply needed a change of scenery after staying home for nearly two months.
“I am tired of doing the same thing every day, so we thought about going to the mall and seeing what we could find,” said Fidel Luna of Methuen, Mass., who was among the majority of shoppers who opted to wear face masks at the Salem mall.
“We are kind of scared because we just don’t know,” Luna said. “They are opening a lot of businesses, but there are still people getting infected so we don’t know if these are the right procedures to make sure that we are safe.”
”A step at a time”
Nancy Kyle, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Retail Association, said a majority of retailers opened Monday under state guidelines limiting capacity to 50% of store occupancy.
“Stores will start with much fewer employees,” Kyle said. “They don’t know how many people are going to come back for shopping.”
Returning to pre-pandemic times won’t come soon.
“You’re looking at months and months and months if not years,” Kyle said.
“Even though retailers are going to be open today, are customers going to feel safe enough to come out of their homes to shop,” Kyle said. “That is the big question.”
There are about 140 tenants or operators at the Mall at Rockingham Park; about 77 of those stores either opened on Monday or will open in the next couple of days, said mall general manager Cindy Hall.
“It is a step at a time,” she said.
Hall said each store is creating its own protocols based on COVID-19, with some prepared to open now and others deciding to open at a later time.
“The key to reopening is to make sure that we are keeping our shoppers safe and that we are keeping our employees safe,” Hall said.
All four Simon malls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The reduced hours will allow for deep cleaning, officials said.
The malls are using similar measures to help ensure social distancing and hygiene.
There are hand-sanitizing stations throughout the mall, new signage promoting social distancing, preemptive employee health screenings, the removal of all dining tables and the elimination of several mall seating areas.
Face masks and gloves are being distributed to shoppers who ask for them, high-traffic locations are being disinfected frequently and temperature testing is available at mall entrances for anyone who is interested.
Six-foot markings have been placed on the floors throughout the malls to encourage shoppers to leave space between individuals, according to Hall, who said only five people are permitted in the restroom facilities at a time.
“The process has been a long one,” Hall said, explaining much thought has gone into executing a safe reopening.
More than 6,600 people work at Simon’s four New Hampshire shopping areas, which pay a combined $15 million in annual property taxes, according to a letter to the governor from David Simon, chairman, CEO and president of Simon Property Group.
Simon noted more than 95,000 of the state’s residents work in retail-related jobs.
“It is therefore imperative to reopen retail as soon as possible to stem the economic hardship New Hampshirites are experiencing, and do so in a safe and orderly manner,” Simon wrote.
In March, the mall owner asked for a one-year deferment in paying property taxes as well as a reduction in property tax assessments in most if not all of the Granite State communities where the company owns malls.
In the Lakes Region, the Tanger Outlets in Tilton had just one of its nearly 50 stores open on Monday: Rescue My Cell.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Starbucks Coffee and Uno Pizzeria & Grill have all remained open but have switched to take-out service only.
A list of open stores updated daily can be found at tangeroutlet.com/tilton.