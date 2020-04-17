Health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic aren’t the only ones desperate for more masks and other personal protective equipment.
Dentists and oral surgeons like Dr. Chris King are also struggling to find what they need to protect themselves.
“No one’s got them. No one can get them. People are scrambling,” said King, owner of Dover Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery.
King got a welcome delivery Friday from Michael Auerbach, executive director of the New Hampshire Dental Society.
Auerbach and others have been traveling around the state this week dropping off a handful of N95 masks, Level 3 masks, and face shields provided by the state to nearly 30 specialists in need of equipment.
But with 760 members in the dental organization, Auerbach said they’ll need a lot more.
“We got a very small amount from the state. We need to distribute them to specialists seeing a high volume of emergency patients. Hopefully we’ll get more in the coming weeks,” he said.
While dental practices temporarily closed last month, many have remained available to patients facing emergency situations.
Auerbach said the practices are helping to keep patients from showing up at hospital emergency departments.
“Right now it’s a question of making sure our dentists are equipped enough with the proper PPE (personal protective equipment) to keep patients out of the hospitals,” he said.
The dental society conducted a survey of its members two weeks ago and most of the more than 200 who responded said their biggest concern is getting enough personal protective equipment.
The majority of members are seeing about one to 10 patients a week for emergencies.
In some cases, Auerbach said, they’re not seeing more because they don’t have enough personal protective equipment.
He recalled one dentist who had a patient diagnosed with COVID-19, but had to wait to provide care until he had the proper protective equipment.
King was able to pull together some protective equipment with help from others in the profession. He’s hoping he’ll have enough to get through the next couple of weeks through reuse and avoiding procedures that would generate a lot of dental aerosol.
“I’m reusing them based on what they’re doing in hospitals,” he said.
King has furloughed his staff and is working alone to handle his patients in need of emergency procedures, but eventually he will begin to see more patients, possibly some with COVID-19, in the future and his staff will return. He said he’s worried about having enough protective equipment when the time comes to resume more routine care.
Auerbach said the group is working with Northeast Delta Dental to bring more masks in and will keep an eye out for other opportunities to boost the protective equipment supply through the state.
“We could not be more appreciative of the state being able to give us some PPE. Hopefully in another round of distribution we can be included on there as well,” he said.