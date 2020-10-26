MANCHESTER - For Peter Ramsey and the Palace Theatre, the show must go on -- even when diagnosed with COVID-19.
Ramsey, CEO of the Palace Theatres, confirmed in an email to supporters of the popular Manchester performance venue that he tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
“Based on the information I know, I believe this is a single exposure from an external source unrelated to my work at the Palace,” Ramsey wrote in the email. “I immediately went home upon feeling symptoms and later tested positive. The Palace Theatres’ response protocols were promptly initiated which included identification and contact with health authorities from the state and city, members of our staff, and others who might have had recent close contact with me.”
According to Ramsey, staff scheduled extra cleaning for the Palace Theatre, Spotlight Room, and Rex Theatre, using an outside cleaning firm.
“The cleaning and disinfectant work was started and completed Sunday evening, allowing people to safely enter the facilities for Monday morning,” Ramsey wrote in his email. “There have also been communications with the state and the city of Manchester health authorities. City health officials are actively working to identify and contact anyone who had recent close contact with me.”
According to the Palace Theatre website, the popular Manchester venue is scheduled to host a performance of “The British Rock Experience” this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter Matt Nakoa is scheduled to perform the same day and time at the Rex Theatre.
Both performances were still scheduled as of Monday night, according to David Rousseau, the Palace Theatre’s director of sales & marketing.
“The Palace Theatres have followed requirements for social distancing, mask wearing, and cleaning/disinfecting,” Ramsey said in his email. “The safety of our staff and patrons is our main focus. I am making this identifying disclosure to let the community know about the actions taken by The Palace Theatres for the safety of our staff and patrons.”
COVID-19 protocols for the Palace Theatres can be found at www.palacetheatre.org/about-us/covid-19.