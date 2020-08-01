In the low-ceilinged room in Concord where the governor briefs the media, interpreter David Krueger stands to the side of the podium, always in dark clothes that won’t distract from his hands.
Krueger looks straight into a camera and tells New Hampshire’s deaf residents the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s coronavirus media briefings have been the most challenging assignments of Krueger’s 15-year career as a sign language interpreter.
“Working for the governor, my brain is working very rapidly,” Krueger said. “In mere seconds, I have to come up with something that captures what the governor says.”
He uses his whole body, shifting his weight, contorting his mouth. He raises and furrows his eyebrows and shifts his gaze to look at his audience over the top of his glasses. By the end of a briefing and the back-and-forth with reporters that can drag on for an hour or more, Krueger is exhausted.
Krueger, who is deaf, spoke to the Union Leader through an interpreter after one of the governor’s briefings last week.
A native sign language user, he began working as an interpreter in 2005, after a rocky patch in his career.
After graduating with a computer engineering degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology, Krueger got a job at IBM. But he lost his position after a round of layoffs.
“At that time, the competition for tech jobs was very, very high,” Krueger said. “Unfortunately, the fact is, deaf people are at the end of the line when it comes to getting a job.”
So he went another direction. First he taught American Sign Language. Then he started attending workshops on interpretation and decided to train as an interpreter.
He started out interpreting low-stakes neighborhood discussions and community issues — “things that were not risky and did not have a tremendous impact on a client,” Krueger said.
He gradually moved into more complicated work, taking on regular duty as a medical interpreter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in 2010 and court interpretation in 2015.
It takes a team
Krueger said people are still a little confused by the idea of a deaf interpreter. How can someone who doesn’t hear translate spoken words?
“My poor sons, they have to go and explain it to every single person!” Krueger said. But he said his three boys are proud of what he does.
What people who have seen Krueger on television may now know is that two people on the other side of the camera work with him to make a sign-language interpretation.
Interpreters Maura Fay and Jodi Lefort, both hearing people who can use sign language, are standing off-camera. They watch and listen to the governor and relay the gist of what he says to Krueger.
Then Krueger signs the information to people watching the governor’s briefings.
He looks straight into the camera — viewers will be looking for the eye contact and the nuance his expressions add, he said — but that means he cannot constantly watch the other interpreters. Having Fay and Lefort at the back of the room helps him make sure he hasn’t missed anything.
Krueger, who has worked with other interpreters, said it has taken years to find a good team.
“Interpreters are not the same. They’re not robots,” Krueger said. Different people have different styles, different processes, different knowledge, he said.
The native advantage
Like any native speaker, Krueger’s grasp of nuances of language — the idiom, the way to assemble phrases — is stronger than those who learn sign language later.
“It’s not enough to just know the language,” he said. “It’s taking that message and converting it into a message someone from a different culture can understand.”
Fay said the message from a native language user is clearer and easier to understand.
When Sununu declared a state of emergency and started holding regular press conferences in March, Lefort said the governor’s office was quick to make sign language interpretations part of the briefings.
Not all states have interpreters, Krueger said. In other cases, interpreters are not in the same room as governors and public health officials, which Krueger said hurts the interpretation.
Fay said the past four and a half months of briefings mark the first time New Hampshire has provided sign language interpretation for the governor’s public statements.
Speed and accuracy
Krueger has felt the pressure of interpreting for two governors — he has also interpreted for Vermont Gov. Phil Scott — and public health officials during a pandemic. “I really feel like it’s an honor. It’s a very humbling experience,” he said.
Getting it right is critical, but the conditions are challenging.
The interpreters often don’t know what will be said ahead of time. They might not have read the minutes-old news that reporters are asking the governor about and must get an instant handle on issues. And they can’t ask the governor to pause or slow down during a live broadcast so they can catch up.
Some reporters shoot rapid-fire questions at the governor, Krueger said, and others have particular ways of phrasing questions. “We’re getting to know those personalities,” Krueger said.
Do people ever recognize Krueger from the televised briefings and stop him on the street?
“Yes, that does happen actually,” Krueger said — especially on the rare occasions when he’s not wearing a face covering in public.