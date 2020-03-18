The Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester. Closed.
Pheasant Lane Shopping Mall in Nashua. Closed.
The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem. Closed.
Merrimack Premium Outlets. Closed.
Simon Property Group, the largest owner of shopping centers in the country, announced the closure of all of its malls at 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 29, a move that will idle thousands of workers nationwide.
The announcement by the real estate investment trust follows the decision by several national mall retailers to temporarily close their stores, including Macy’s, Apple, J.C. Penney, Gap and Victoria’s Secret.
“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon, in a news release.