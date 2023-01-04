Single mom lobbies to make Medicaid expansion permanent
Buy Now

Amber MacQuarrie, fourth from left, gave emotional testimony Wednesday to urge lawmakers to make permanent Medicaid expansion for lower-income adults. Her two children, Ethan, 12, and Olive, 10, stand to her left, joined by other human service advocates.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Amber MacQuarrie, a single mother of two from Dublin, said getting health care coverage under Medicaid expansion became her lifeline after serious, family health problems led to her losing a business and a rented home.

“My kids and I were homeless for a year and a half up until a couple months ago because the rent is too damn high. I can’t imagine our medical needs not being met on top of everything else,” said MacQuarrie, who broke down sobbing several times while speaking at a news conference Wednesday and lobbying for permanent renewal of this health care coverage for 90,000 low-income adults.