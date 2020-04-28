Workers erected fencing between a bustling Manchester homeless camp and a busy city street on Tuesday, as state-funded improvements to a homeless encampment under the Amoskeag Bridge continued.
The fences went up a day after the installation of portable toilets and foot-pump sinks at a camp that has grown to 12 tents over the past several days.
Several homeless people living in tents below the bridge said they were grateful for the necessities. They also praised some residents who have dropped off pizza and homemade face masks.
“We expect this is going to get crowded,” said Rene Raymond, 44, who moved out of the New Horizons shelter three weeks ago over fears about COVID-19. Two residents at the shelter have since tested positive for the disease.
Lauren Smith, chief of staff for Mayor Joyce Craig, said the state is financing the fencing and portable toilets at two city locations -- the one below the Amoskeag Bridge and another in the Millyard near Granite Street.
Gov. Chris Sununu has signed off on a grant for increased Manchester police patrols of the camps
The state is paying for trash pickup and cleaning services, Smith said, so the homeless camps cost the city nothing.
Smith referred to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which urge against clearing encampments because that disperses people throughout the city and break connections to service providers.
“These new encampments are only temporary and will be dispersed once the CDC guidelines change as the Coronavirus situation slows,” Fire Chief Dan Goonan said in an email to aldermen.
Smith said Manchester is working with state officials on a short-term plan to expand shelter beds and find alternatives to house people, including hotel rooms.
Raymond, his girlfriend and a couple of other people live in a compound of four tents they have dubbed Camp Live Free. They have fashioned a canopy with a blue plastic tarp to cover the tent openings and a foyer where they burn Sterno fires in a pit.
Another canopy serves as a privacy screen from Canal Street, about 75 feet away.
Raymond said he purchased tents, sleeping bags, phones and other gear with his stimulus check. They also have a generator and a cache of food. Someone donated a charcoal grill.
They said that Goonan and Craig visited last week. Goonan told them they were under his control; Craig asked them to remove signs, they said.
They said they want to keep the place clean. Families in Transition delivered food Monday night but did not provide breakfast on Tuesday, despite promises to deliver meals twice each day, they said.
Cathy Kuhn, a spokesman for Families in Transition/New Horizons, said the organization is working on an expanded outreach effort, but the plan is not finalized.
Christine Rhea, Raymond's girlfriend, said the people at Camp Live Free don’t want to be homeless, but they’re stuck.
None of the four who spoke to the Union Leader said they have been tested.
Rhea and Raymond said they initially wanted to get tested when COVID-19 first broke out, but they were denied because they had no symptoms. Now they’re not so sure.
“That’s what our big scare is. If someone tests positive they’ll take us away, and everyone else will be quarantined,” Rhea said.
“I’m afraid of losing all our stuff again,” said Kelly McAndrew.
She said she expects to remain at the camp until the pandemic ends.