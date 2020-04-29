State health officials announced six more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday and confirmed that two additional outbreaks of the coronavirus have been identified at long-term care facilities.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also said five testing centers set up in Claremont, Lancaster, Plymouth, Tamworth and Rochester are up and running, open to any New Hampshire resident who has an order from their healthcare provider.
DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced the six new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 66 and ending a three-day stretch without any new fatalities caused by the virus.
The victims were a female resident of Hillsborough County, two male and two female residents of Rockingham County, and one male resident of Strafford County. All were 60 years of age or older.
Shibinette said there were 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 2,054 and two new outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The new outbreaks were at:
Hackett Hill Center in Manchester with 22 residents and two staff testing positive for COVID-19 and,
Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin with 13 residents and two staff with the virus.
According to information released Wednesday by DHHS, over 63% of those who’ve died from COVID-19 in NH are connected to a facility where a known outbreak has occurred.
Two others who died were healthcare workers. A third victim was in their 20s.
Shibinette said her staff is monitoring 15 long-term care centers that reported cases of the virus, most of which have already been publicly disclosed.
She said she wished there was a simple finger-prick test that could be given to anyone looking to enter through the door of a long-term care center, but that technology does not exist.
“I would love to see that. The risk to the long-term residents is so significant, and the percentage of negative outcomes is so alarming,” Shibinette said.
“If someone created a test like a blood sugar test, and we could put that sample in a machine and you could see whether it was positive, I would love to see that at the door of every nursing home,” she said. “Right now that is not available.”
Testing sites
DHHS officials said they hope the five new testing locations and mobile testing team will increase availability of testing and ensure any resident experiencing a symptom or symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested.
“COVID-19 testing thus far has focused on where community transmission is most frequent and on high-risk individuals such as the elderly, people with underlying health conditions, healthcare providers and first responders,” said Shibinette. “As efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus have been primarily focused in the southern tier of the state, the Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Program will expand testing to all corners of the state and to any resident experiencing symptoms. The program will also allow us to track containment of the disease to inform plans to reopen regions of the state.”
Testing at the sites is available to any resident whose healthcare provider requests it. The sites will be open eight hours a day, seven days a week, and staffed by the National Guard and Metropolitan Medical Response System (MMRS) personnel. A mobile testing team also will be deployed daily to rotate between counties to further increase access to testing for essential businesses, targeted communities, and other emerging areas of need.