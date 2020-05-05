State health officials announced six more deaths due to COVID-19 and 50 new positive cases on Tuesday, putting the death toll at 92 in New Hampshire.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said 16 of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 568. Of those, 347 are active cases, according to DHHS.
There have been a total of 2,636 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Granite State.
According to DHHS, there are 1,439 active cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
The latest victims were a female resident of Hillsborough County over the age of 60, a male resident of Hillsborough County under age 60, two female residents of Rockingham County over the age of 60, one male resident of Rockingham County over age 60, and one female resident of Strafford County whose age was not provided by DHHS.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, four confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 56% being female and 44% being male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham County (11), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Strafford County (5), Merrimack County (5), Carroll Cheshire and Grafton counties (1 each), and in the cities of Manchester (16) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Nine new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 295, or 11% of the 2,636 confirmed cases.
There have been 1,105 people in the state who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 3.66 million people and killed at least 257,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 71,912 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 1.23 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.