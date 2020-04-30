State health officials announced six additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 96 new cases on Thursday, putting the death toll at 72 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said nine of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 455. There have been a total of 2,146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Granite State.
The latest victims were two female residents of Hillsborough County, two males and one female resident of Rockingham County, and one female resident of Strafford County. All were 60 years of age or older.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, one confirmed case involves an individual under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 67% being female and 33% being male.
The new cases reside in Merrimack County (32), Rockingham County (23), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (18), Grafton and Strafford counties (two cases in each), and Belknap and Sullivan counties (one new case in each), and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (7).
The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 262, or 12% of the 2,146 confirmed cases.
There have been 980 people in the state who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 3.25 million people and killed at least 231,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 63,515 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 1.09 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.