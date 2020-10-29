MANCHESTER -- Lucien and Anne Trudeau are ready for trick-or-treaters on Saturday, now that they have their contact-free candy delivery system installed.
All it took was a strip of PVC gutter, a few pieces of wood and a plastic bowl. The candy chute, attached to the railing of their front porch, awaits neighborhood children at the Trudeau’s home on Harrison Street.
“He has it elevated a little with a piece of wood. And then it slides down into a big round bowl,” Anne Trudeau said Thursday. “Isn’t that a riot? We just put it up. We wanted to try it out and see how it worked.”
Lucien Trudeau said he was inspired to finish his chute after he saw a photo of a similar contraption Tuesday in the Union Leader with an article about how to trick-or-treat safely during COVID-19.
“I was working on it, and I rushed it through and put it up the next day,” said Lucien, 80. “We usually have about 160 kids in this neighborhood normally. But this ain’t normal no more.”
Anne said the candy doesn't always make it down the chute fast, but it will get the job done come Halloween.
“We were going to put some spray butter on it, but that might backfire,” said Anne, 78. “If you keep it wet and moist enough, the little candies will go right down.”
Kids can count on some chocolate bars sliding into that big orange bucket.
“We always get Snickers mostly, but we get some other kinds, too,” Anne said.
Like that Kit Kat that flew down the chute Thursday.
Trick or treating in Manchester runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.