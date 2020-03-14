As other states see surging COVID-19 cases, public health experts in New Hampshire are urging measures to slow transmission here.
Hand-washing and disinfecting surfaces are effective measures against what state epidemiologist Benjamin Chan called a weak virus.
Semra Aytur, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of New Hampshire’s department of public health, encouraged people to think about going out less.
People don’t have to lock themselves inside, she said, but she recommended staying away from large gatherings and crowded places when possible. At the same time, she said it is important to stay healthy.
Maybe don’t go to the gym, Aytur said, but go for a walk outside. Go to the grocery store to buy healthy food, but go when it will not be busy.
Try to limit your contact with people who are older, Aytur said. For example, she said she had planned to visit older relatives this weekend, but decided to stay home out of concern for their safety.
Older people are at greater risk, Aytur said. Gov. Chris Sununu’s Friday executive order banned visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and Catholic Medical Center is not allowing any visitors right now.
“Now’s the time to show you care by staying a little scarcer than you normally would,” Aytur said. “I’m not just thinking about myself, but minimizing risk to others.”
As for going out to bars and restaurants, Aytur advised avoiding anywhere too crowded. She is trying to avoid eating out, or running any non-essential errands for a little while, but said everyone will make different choices.
“People just have to be really judicious about whether they choose to do that now,” she said.
It will be difficult, but Aytur said sacrifices for the next few weeks could blunt the virus’ impact.
Hospital capacity
Sununu’s Friday executive order warned that the number of people who need care may exceed what New Hampshire hospitals can handle. If New Hampshire can slow the rate of infection, it’s less likely the state’s hospitals will be overextended.
American hospitals were operating near capacity before the coronavirus hit, Aytur said. “You have a system that doesn’t have a lot of wiggle room.”
Most hospitals would not be able to handle a massive surge of patients who need intensive care treatment, so that is why it’s important to do what we can to slow the rate of transmission, Aytur said. Even if we cannot stop transmission completely, a slower increase in the number of cases will help keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.
New Hampshire has relatively few cases so far, with only seven presumptive positive. But Antonia L. Altomare, an epidemiologist and infectious disease physician at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, said in a Friday video briefing that number is going to grow.
“It’s just a matter of time before our health care system will be inundated with sick people,” Altomare said.
Catholic Medical Center spokesman Lauren Collins-Cline said patients who do not have serious complications will likely ride out the illness at home.
“Unless they have serious illness complications, they’re going to be asked to be isolated at home,” she said. People older than 60, and those with health conditions like heart disease, diabetes and COPD are more susceptible to complications, and will likely need more intensive treatment in hospitals.